BJP's Downfall Imminent: Mamata Banerjee To TMC Leaders At Party Meet
TMC supremo said an atmosphere akin to a suffocating "Super Emergency" prevails in the country, reports Surajit Dutta.
Published : May 15, 2026 at 1:00 PM IST
Kolkata: Launching a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Election Commission of India (ECI), Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee likened the current situation in the country to an undeclared "Super Emergency".
Addressing top party leaders and Members of Parliament (MPs) during a special emergency meeting at her Kalighat residence here on Thursday, Banerjee said that an atmosphere akin to a "suffocating Super Emergency" has been deliberately created in the country.
The meeting was convened to finalise the TMC's political and legal strategies after the party's poll debacle. Recounting her own experiences, she alleged that on the day of the counting of votes, even her own counting agent was subjected to severe harassment. Expressing indignation, Banerjee stated that she would expose the true face of the BJP's undemocratic conduct before the general public.
She, however, reassured the party leadership that the BJP is destined for an inevitable downfall in the days to come. During the session, both Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool's All-India General Secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, slammed the ECI by accusing it of failing to maintain a neutral stance during the recently concluded assembly elections in Bengal.
During this high-voltage meeting, Abhishek Banerjee asserted that the Trinamool Congress' battle in the Assembly elections was not merely against a political party or the BJP; rather, it was a struggle against the entire might of the Central government and its investigative agencies.
He expressed outrage over the conduct of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) on the day of vote counting, and alleged, "The security personnel at the counting centres acted with gross bias. Trinamool's counting agents were physically manhandled, shoved by the scruff of the neck, and forcibly evicted from the centres."
Furthermore, he levelled grave allegations, including the confiscation and even the tearing up of the candidates' identity cards.
The Parliamentarian also made explosive claims regarding vote rigging and EVM manipulation, detailing how the democratic rights and votes of the common people were hijacked. Hinting at irregularities involving EVMs, he noted that significant discrepancies were observed between the EVM data and the records in Form 17-C. He added that during the counting phase, the batteries of the EVMs were reportedly found to be charged at levels exceeding 90 percent. Additionally, Trinamool has received inputs suggesting that BJP operatives, disguised in the uniforms of the Central forces, carried out attacks at various locations, he said.
According to Abhishek Banerjee, psychological warfare was employed to completely shatter the morale of the opposition camp. He claimed that at the conclusion of the third round of counting, the BJP was deliberately projected as leading in over 200 seats — a tactic aimed at demoralising the Trinamool agents. He also reported incidents in the Bhabanipur area where the District Information and Communication Officer (DICO) was obstructed from entering the premises, and mobile phones were confiscated.
The meeting also deliberated upon TMC's standing at the national level. Currently, the Trinamool Congress holds 28 seats in the Lok Sabha and 13 in the Rajya Sabha. In presence of the elected representatives, Mamata Banerjee outlined the political roadmap for the future. She asserted that democratic rights are being curtailed both within the state and across the country, and that every possible effort is being made to stifle dissenting voices.
During the meeting, the TMC chief also heaped praise on Kalyan Banerjee, the MP from Sreerampur. She remarked, "This election was by no means easy; the party fought an extremely arduous battle."
Speaking at the meeting, Kalyan Banerjee alleged that the "saffron camp" had attempted to create utter chaos inside the counting centres during vote tabulation.
While acknowledging all the adversities faced, Abhishek Banerjee reminded the Trinamool leaders and workers that the party has weathered far worse storms in the past, and with the blessings of the people and the unwavering determination of party workers, it would successfully emerge from the current political situation.
Also Read: