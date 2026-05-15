ETV Bharat / state

BJP's Downfall Imminent: Mamata Banerjee To TMC Leaders At Party Meet

Kolkata: Launching a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Election Commission of India (ECI), Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee likened the current situation in the country to an undeclared "Super Emergency".

Addressing top party leaders and Members of Parliament (MPs) during a special emergency meeting at her Kalighat residence here on Thursday, Banerjee said that an atmosphere akin to a "suffocating Super Emergency" has been deliberately created in the country.

The meeting was convened to finalise the TMC's political and legal strategies after the party's poll debacle. Recounting her own experiences, she alleged that on the day of the counting of votes, even her own counting agent was subjected to severe harassment. Expressing indignation, Banerjee stated that she would expose the true face of the BJP's undemocratic conduct before the general public.

She, however, reassured the party leadership that the BJP is destined for an inevitable downfall in the days to come. During the session, both Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool's All-India General Secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, slammed the ECI by accusing it of failing to maintain a neutral stance during the recently concluded assembly elections in Bengal.

During this high-voltage meeting, Abhishek Banerjee asserted that the Trinamool Congress' battle in the Assembly elections was not merely against a political party or the BJP; rather, it was a struggle against the entire might of the Central government and its investigative agencies.

He expressed outrage over the conduct of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) on the day of vote counting, and alleged, "The security personnel at the counting centres acted with gross bias. Trinamool's counting agents were physically manhandled, shoved by the scruff of the neck, and forcibly evicted from the centres."

Furthermore, he levelled grave allegations, including the confiscation and even the tearing up of the candidates' identity cards.