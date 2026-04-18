ETV Bharat / state

BJP's Downfall Has Begun: Mamata On NDA Failing To Pass Bill To Give Women Quota From 2029

Howrah: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said the BJP's "downfall" has begun after the Centre failed in the Lok Sabha to pass a Constitution amendment bill to implement 33 per cent reservation for women in legislatures from 2029. Addressing a poll rally in Howrah's Uluberia, Banerjee claimed that the BJP had been "defeated" and was surviving in office only with the support of its allies.

"The BJP's downfall has begun. We have defeated the BJP. They have been humiliated. They do not have a majority on their own. They are sitting in power with the support of others," she said.

In a major setback to the Centre, a Constitution amendment bill to implement 33 per cent reservation for women in legislatures from 2029 and increase the number of Lok Sabha seats to 816 was defeated in Parliament on Friday. Taking a swipe at the BJP over its push for delimitation, the Trinamool Congress supremo alleged that the saffron party wanted to "divide" the country.

"They (BJP leaders) wanted delimitation because they wanted to divide the country. We do not need to bring a Bill to give representation to women," Banerjee said.