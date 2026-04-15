ETV Bharat / state

BJP Deploys Assam Leaders To Strengthen Campaign In West Bengal Ahead Of Two-Phase Polls

Kolkata: Despite the nationwide popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the party has struggled to secure electoral success in West Bengal, where the Trinamool Congress (TMC), led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, continues to maintain a strong political foothold.

In the previous elections, the BJP made determined efforts to form its government but didn’t achieve the objective. Five years later, the saffron party has devised a comprehensive strategy to overcome that setback and expand its presence in the state.

The two-phase polls in West Bengal are scheduled on April 23 and April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 4. Senior BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, have already intensified their campaign efforts through roadshows and public rallies across the state.

As part of its new strategy to challenge Mamata Banerjee’s stronghold, the BJP has deployed a 50-member campaign team from Assam to strengthen its outreach. The list of campaigners from Assam includes Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam BJP President Dilip Saikia, and state ministers like Pijush Hazarika, Jayanta Malla Baruah, Ashok Singhal, Bimal Bora, Ranjit Kumar Das, and Ronoj Pegu. The campaign team also includes newly inducted BJP leaders Bhupen Bora and Pradyut Bardoloi.