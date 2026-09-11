ETV Bharat / state

BJP Demands Vijayan's Resignation As Keralam LoP Over ED Case Against Daughter

Thiruvananthapuram: Keralam BJP on Friday demanded the resignation of CPI(M) senior Politburo member Pinarayi Vijayan as Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, citing the ED's latest move in the CMRL-linked alleged bribery case.

In a Facebook post, BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar said the Opposition's role was to hold the V D Satheesan-led UDF government accountable and not defend allegations of corruption against its own leader.

"If the Opposition is led by a leader facing corruption allegations, what will be the subject of discussions in the Assembly? Will the daily discussions be reduced to justifying personal corruption," Chandrasekhar asked. Chandrasekhar, one of the three BJP MLAs in the Keralam Assembly, represents Nemom constituency in the House.

He said the BJP/NDA was also part of the Opposition and alleged that the allegations against Vijayan were paralysing the functioning of the entire Opposition.

"Our main duty over the next four-five years is to point out the mistakes of Chief Minister V D Satheesan and his government, question them responsibly and force the Congress-League government to fulfil the promises made to the people of Keralam," he said.