ETV Bharat / state

BJP Defers Secretariat Gherao Due To J&K Flash Floods; Sajad Lone Mocks CM Omar

Srinagar: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has postponed its proposed July 20 Civil Secretariat stir in Jammu and Kashmir due to the current flood situation in Rajouri and Poonch that caused heavy loss of life and property.

“The proposed Secretariat Gherao protest at Lal Chowk, scheduled for July 20, has been postponed in view of the flood situation in Rajouri and Poonch. A fresh date for the protest will be announced shortly,” BJP spokesperson Sajid Yousuf said.

The BJP had planned a secretariat gherao as a counter protest to the NC’s sit-in for the restoration of J&K’s statehood, which is scheduled at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Monday, the opening day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has also flown back from Delhi due to the flood situation, but the ruling National Conference will proceed with its scheduled protest in Delhi on Monday, with legislators and activists already reaching Delhi.

The NC vice president also announced that the party president, Farooq Abdullah, will lead the protest in New Delhi.

The BJP spokesman said that it had mobilised its workers from Jammu and Kashmir for the Secretariat protest. However, after the Rajouri and Poonch situation, where over 16 persons have died due to floods and landslides, the protest has been cancelled for Monday.