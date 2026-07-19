BJP Defers Secretariat Gherao Due To J&K Flash Floods; Sajad Lone Mocks CM Omar
BJP Defers Secretariat Gherao Due To Rajouri Floods; Sajad Lone Mocks CM’s Return
Published : July 19, 2026 at 6:07 PM IST
Srinagar: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has postponed its proposed July 20 Civil Secretariat stir in Jammu and Kashmir due to the current flood situation in Rajouri and Poonch that caused heavy loss of life and property.
“The proposed Secretariat Gherao protest at Lal Chowk, scheduled for July 20, has been postponed in view of the flood situation in Rajouri and Poonch. A fresh date for the protest will be announced shortly,” BJP spokesperson Sajid Yousuf said.
The BJP had planned a secretariat gherao as a counter protest to the NC’s sit-in for the restoration of J&K’s statehood, which is scheduled at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Monday, the opening day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has also flown back from Delhi due to the flood situation, but the ruling National Conference will proceed with its scheduled protest in Delhi on Monday, with legislators and activists already reaching Delhi.
The NC vice president also announced that the party president, Farooq Abdullah, will lead the protest in New Delhi.
The BJP spokesman said that it had mobilised its workers from Jammu and Kashmir for the Secretariat protest. However, after the Rajouri and Poonch situation, where over 16 persons have died due to floods and landslides, the protest has been cancelled for Monday.
Earlier, BJP leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Assembly, Sunil Sharma, said this was not the time for political confrontation and all political parties should unite in helping the affected people. “Politics can wait. At this moment, humanity should come first, and every political party should stand with the victims,” he said.
Omar said he will return to Jammu to review the situation in flood-hit areas of Rajouri and Poonch. He said his return will not affect the protest, as his father, Farooq Abdullah, will lead it.
Meanwhile, MLA Handwara and the chairman of the Peoples Conference, Sajad Lone, mocked Omar for his statement on statehood and his return to Jammu following the flood situation in Pir Panjal.
“Papa will protest in Delhi. And Baba will behave and be a good boy in Jammu,” Lone posted on X.
Hitting back at Lone, NC chief spokesperson and MLA Zadibal, Tanvir Sadiq said the MLA Handwara has lost sight of basic humanity by politicising the CM's return to flood-hit areas.
“If you politicise a chief minister's decision to stand with people as they mourn their dead and grapple with the devastation caused by flash floods, you’ve lost sight of basic humanity. Statehood is our collective responsibility, and the CM has led that fight from the very FRONT. But as the head of the government, it is equally his duty to be with those affected in their darkest hour,” Sadiq said, adding that politics should never be played on the dead.
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