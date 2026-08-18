ETV Bharat / state

BJP Constitutes Fact-Finding Team Regarding Hanur Shootout

A motorcycle, furniture and others articles belonging to the Shagya forest office lay damaged on a road after relatives of alleged poachers, who were killed in an exchange of fire with forest personnel in the Datti forest area under the Shagya range, vandalised the forest office after the encounter, at Hanur taluk, in Chamarajanagar district, Karnataka, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026. ( PTI )

Bengaluru: The Karnataka BJP on Tuesday constituted a fact-finding team to ascertain the facts regarding the circumstances leading to the firing carried out by forest officials that killed three suspected poachers in Hanur wildlife range on August 15.

The fact-finding team comprises state BJP vice-president N Mahesh, state secretary Lakshmi Ashwin Gowda, the state president of the party's Minority Morcha Anil Thomas, former MLA C S Niranjan Kumar, and party leader Hanur Venkatesh.

Three alleged poachers were killed in an exchange of fire with forest department personnel near Shaagya, in the Holemuradatti forest of the Hanur wildlife range, Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary, located in the Hanur taluk of Chamarajanagar district.