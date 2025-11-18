BJP, Congress Take Tough Stance Against Rebels After Bihar Assembly Polls
Both Congress and BJP are set to take action against rebels, who acted against party's interest or spoke against party during Bihar Assembly elections.
By Dev Raj
Published : November 18, 2025 at 6:21 PM IST
Patna: Polls over, the rebels are now on the radar of the political parties in Bihar.
While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is planning to act against 100 of its leaders and office-bearers, the Congress has already issued show-cause notices to 43 leaders over their alleged participation in anti-party activities.
The BJP, which contested on 101 seats in the recently concluded Assembly polls, won 89 of them, but had to face rebellion from the several of the 22 MLAs who were denied tickets to recontest, as well as a large number of ticket hopefuls.
“A list of around 100 of our leaders, office bearers, and senior organisational workers, who did not help in the Assembly polls, or acted against party’s interest has been prepared. Explanations will be sought from them and suitable action, including removal, suspension, or other punishments, would be taken,” a senior BJP leader said.
He added that the list of such people was prepared on the basis of the inputs provided by party leaders from other states, who were roped-in for the election campaign in Bihar. They earmarked the seats on which they faced difficulties in implementing the party’s strategy, and accordingly sent reports to the state and central BJP headquarters.
The state BJP leaders said that the action against them would come after formation of the new National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the state.
The move comes after the suspension of former Union minister Raj Kumar Singh, MLC Ashok Agrawal and his wife Katihar mayor Usha Agrawal over anti-party activities.
“We have received evidence about disgruntled leaders and workers who openly opposed the party during the polls. Discipline is considered the primary quality in our party and everybody has to follow it. Those who broke the discipline will face action. Four of the district-level leaders were suspended from the party in Naugachhia (Bhagalpur) after polls concluded,” BJP spokesperson and MLA Prem Ranjan Patel told ETV Bharat.
Meanwhile, the Congress, which fared poorly, winning only six out of 61 seats it contested in Bihar, is also cracking the whip against the rebels and leaders who allegedly indulged in anti-party activities during the polls.
It has issued show-cause notices to several of its leaders for speaking against the Congress in the media and public gatherings, which hurt the image and poll prospects of the party.
“All these people are senior leaders of our party and were ticket hopefuls in the Assembly polls. When they did not get tickets they called a meeting before the media and harmed the image of our party. Our party believes in internal democracy and has a separate forum to receive complaints. They could have also complained to me, central leaders, party president Mallikarjun Kharge, our leaders Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. But they chose to speak to the media instead of us,” Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) president Rajesh Kumar aka Rajesh Ram told ETV Bharat.
“We have sent notices to 43 such Congress leaders. They have been given an opportunity to reply and provide clarifications about their behaviour, following which suitable action will be taken,” Rajesh added.
Those who received notices include former ministers like Afaque Alam and Veena Shahi, former MLAs Chhatrapati Yadav, Gajanand Shahi alias Munna Shahi and Bunty Chaudhary, and former MLC Ajay Kumar Singh.
The notices have been sent by the grand old party’s disciplinary committee chairman Kapildeo Prasad Yadav. They have been asked to submit written replies by 12 pm on November 21, failing which, strict action, including suspension for six years, will be taken against them, Congress leaders said.
