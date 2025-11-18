ETV Bharat / state

BJP, Congress Take Tough Stance Against Rebels After Bihar Assembly Polls

Patna: Polls over, the rebels are now on the radar of the political parties in Bihar.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is planning to act against 100 of its leaders and office-bearers, the Congress has already issued show-cause notices to 43 leaders over their alleged participation in anti-party activities.

The BJP, which contested on 101 seats in the recently concluded Assembly polls, won 89 of them, but had to face rebellion from the several of the 22 MLAs who were denied tickets to recontest, as well as a large number of ticket hopefuls.

“A list of around 100 of our leaders, office bearers, and senior organisational workers, who did not help in the Assembly polls, or acted against party’s interest has been prepared. Explanations will be sought from them and suitable action, including removal, suspension, or other punishments, would be taken,” a senior BJP leader said.

He added that the list of such people was prepared on the basis of the inputs provided by party leaders from other states, who were roped-in for the election campaign in Bihar. They earmarked the seats on which they faced difficulties in implementing the party’s strategy, and accordingly sent reports to the state and central BJP headquarters.

The state BJP leaders said that the action against them would come after formation of the new National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the state.

The move comes after the suspension of former Union minister Raj Kumar Singh, MLC Ashok Agrawal and his wife Katihar mayor Usha Agrawal over anti-party activities.