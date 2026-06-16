ETV Bharat / state

BJP, Congress Spar Over NEET Paper Leak; Rahul Gandhi To Visit Kota Tomorrow

BJP's Tejasvi Surya and Sunil Bansal (left and right) trade charges at the Congress and Rahul Gandhi (centre) for politicising the NEET issue. ( ETV Bharat/ANI )

Kota: The controversy surrounding the alleged National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) (NEET-UG) paper leak has escalated into a political showdown ahead of the re-examination scheduled for June 21, with Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, set to interact with students in Kota, Rajasthan, on June 17.

The proposed outreach programme has triggered sharp reactions from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has accused the Congress of politicising the issue at a time when students are preparing for a crucial examination.

The Congress, meanwhile, has defended the initiative, saying it is aimed at hearing students' concerns and demanding accountability over repeated examination irregularities.

BJP Questions Timing Of Rahul Gandhi's Visit

The BJP has launched a strong attack on Rahul Gandhi's proposed interaction with students. Speaking in Jodhpur, BJP Yuva Morcha national president Tejasvi Surya said the Modi government was committed to eliminating paper leaks through stronger laws and technology-driven safeguards.

Surya claimed that large-scale paper-leak incidents had occurred during the previous Congress government in Rajasthan and alleged that 19 such cases had occurred. He said the current BJP government had taken strict action and around 400 accused linked to paper leak cases had been sent to jail.

He added that both the state and central governments are working on long-term solutions to strengthen examination security. According to Surya, the Centre is collaborating with leading institutions, including IITs, to develop technology-based systems to prevent future paper leaks and ensure greater transparency in recruitment and entrance examinations.

Surya said preventing examination fraud is essential to protecting merit and ensuring fair opportunities for young people. He maintained that the government is working to create a framework to prevent such incidents in the future.

Adding to the BJP's criticism, party national general secretary and West Bengal in-charge Sunil Bansal described the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha's proposed student interaction as a "political drama".

Speaking in Kota, Bansal said the Centre had already taken action against those accused in the NEET paper leak case and assured that investigations were continuing. He said the examination is only days away and questioned the rationale for holding a political interaction with students at this time.

Bansal maintained that the government was committed to ensuring a fair examination process and said those found guilty in the paper leak case would face action after the investigation is completed.

Rajasthan BJP spokesperson Pankaj Mehta said the Congress leader's visit was ill-timed and could distract students who are currently focused on preparing for the re-NEET examination.