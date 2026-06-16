BJP, Congress Spar Over NEET Paper Leak; Rahul Gandhi To Visit Kota Tomorrow
Congress leader's proposed interaction with NEET aspirants in Kota has sparked a political confrontation, with political rivals trading charges.
Published : June 16, 2026 at 5:47 PM IST
Kota: The controversy surrounding the alleged National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) (NEET-UG) paper leak has escalated into a political showdown ahead of the re-examination scheduled for June 21, with Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, set to interact with students in Kota, Rajasthan, on June 17.
The proposed outreach programme has triggered sharp reactions from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has accused the Congress of politicising the issue at a time when students are preparing for a crucial examination.
The Congress, meanwhile, has defended the initiative, saying it is aimed at hearing students' concerns and demanding accountability over repeated examination irregularities.
BJP Questions Timing Of Rahul Gandhi's Visit
The BJP has launched a strong attack on Rahul Gandhi's proposed interaction with students. Speaking in Jodhpur, BJP Yuva Morcha national president Tejasvi Surya said the Modi government was committed to eliminating paper leaks through stronger laws and technology-driven safeguards.
Surya claimed that large-scale paper-leak incidents had occurred during the previous Congress government in Rajasthan and alleged that 19 such cases had occurred. He said the current BJP government had taken strict action and around 400 accused linked to paper leak cases had been sent to jail.
He added that both the state and central governments are working on long-term solutions to strengthen examination security. According to Surya, the Centre is collaborating with leading institutions, including IITs, to develop technology-based systems to prevent future paper leaks and ensure greater transparency in recruitment and entrance examinations.
Surya said preventing examination fraud is essential to protecting merit and ensuring fair opportunities for young people. He maintained that the government is working to create a framework to prevent such incidents in the future.
Adding to the BJP's criticism, party national general secretary and West Bengal in-charge Sunil Bansal described the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha's proposed student interaction as a "political drama".
Speaking in Kota, Bansal said the Centre had already taken action against those accused in the NEET paper leak case and assured that investigations were continuing. He said the examination is only days away and questioned the rationale for holding a political interaction with students at this time.
Bansal maintained that the government was committed to ensuring a fair examination process and said those found guilty in the paper leak case would face action after the investigation is completed.
Rajasthan BJP spokesperson Pankaj Mehta said the Congress leader's visit was ill-timed and could distract students who are currently focused on preparing for the re-NEET examination.
According to Mehta, students from across the country come to Kota to prepare for competitive examinations and should not be drawn into political programmes during an important phase of their preparation. He alleged that Congress was attempting to create confusion among students by turning an academic issue into a political campaign.
Mehta further claimed that several paper-leak incidents had occurred during previous Congress governments and questioned the party's record on the issue. He accused Congress of raising allegations without addressing similar incidents during its own tenure.
Congress Alleges Attempts To Disrupt Programme
Congress leaders have rejected the BJP's criticism and accused the ruling party of attempting to obstruct Rahul's interaction with students.
Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully and Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra have alleged that pressure is being exerted on coaching institutes and hostel operators to discourage participation in the programme. The Congress leaders also pointed to posters opposing Rahul Gandhi's visit that have appeared in parts of Kota, claiming these were part of a broader effort to divert attention from the paper leak issue.
Kota city president of the Congress. Rakhi Gautam. said Gandhi wants to visit to listen to students affected by the NEET controversy and to raise their concerns at the national level. She alleged that repeated paper leak incidents had damaged students' confidence in the examination system and questioned why Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had not resigned despite the controversy.
Congress Kota rural president Bhanu Pratap Singh said students had expressed anger over examination irregularities and wanted accountability from the authorities. According to him, Rahul Gandhi's programme aims to understand students' concerns and explore solutions to be raised in Parliament and other forums.
Singh said students had prepared for the examination earlier as well, but were affected by the alleged paper leak. He accused the BJP of attempting to shift attention away from students' concerns and argued that those responsible for examination irregularities should be held accountable.
Re-NEET Examination Scheduled for June 21
The NEET-UG re-examination is scheduled for June 21 for affected candidates. While political parties continue to exchange allegations over responsibility for paper leaks and examination irregularities, students remain at the centre of the controversy.
With Rahul Gandhi's Kota visit drawing both support and criticism, the issue has evolved beyond an examination dispute into a broader political debate over accountability, governance and the future of India's examination system.
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