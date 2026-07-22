ETV Bharat / state

BJP, Congress Face Off In Jammu After Row Over Stir At Prime Minister's Residence

BJP, Congress Face Off In Jammu After Row Over Stir At Prime Minister's Residence ( ETV Bharat )

Jammu: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress came face-to-face in Jammu on Wednesday after BJP workers staged a protest at Shaheedi Chowk, just a few metres from the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) headquarters, triggering political tensions between the two parties.

In response to the protest by the Saffron Party, Congress Party leaders staged a counter protest, and leaders and workers of both parties came face to face.

The BJP protest was led by its Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Assembly, Sunil Sharma, and other party legislators of the Jammu district also accompanied him to stage a protest demonstration.

BJP, Congress Face Off In Jammu After Row Over Stir At Prime Minister's Residence (ETV Bharat)

Raising slogans against the Congress party and leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, BJP workers and leaders tried to break the barriers of police to reach the Congress office. But J&K police didn’t allow them to go near the office and stopped them at the centre of Shaheedi Chowk.