BJP, Congress Face Off In Jammu After Row Over Stir At Prime Minister's Residence
The BJP workers and leaders reached outside the Jammu Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee headquarters to protest; Congress leaders later stage a counterprotest.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : July 22, 2026 at 4:26 PM IST
Jammu: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress came face-to-face in Jammu on Wednesday after BJP workers staged a protest at Shaheedi Chowk, just a few metres from the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) headquarters, triggering political tensions between the two parties.
In response to the protest by the Saffron Party, Congress Party leaders staged a counter protest, and leaders and workers of both parties came face to face.
The BJP protest was led by its Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Assembly, Sunil Sharma, and other party legislators of the Jammu district also accompanied him to stage a protest demonstration.
Raising slogans against the Congress party and leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, BJP workers and leaders tried to break the barriers of police to reach the Congress office. But J&K police didn’t allow them to go near the office and stopped them at the centre of Shaheedi Chowk.
Addressing the media on the occasion, LoP Sharma termed Rahul’s protest outside the prime minister's residence in New Delhi on Tuesday anarchy.
“Protesting outside the PM residence and running away from debates inside the Parliament is nothing but anarchy by Rahul Gandhi. He wants to instigate the students of the country and create a situation like Nepal and Bangladesh in the name of Gen Z protest, which is not acceptable,” Sharma said.
“The government of India is committed to the welfare of students and conducted the NEET re-exam within a month, and candidates are getting admission to colleges,” he added.
But at the same time, Congress party leaders termed the BJP protest a kind of attack on their party. “The goons of BJP came to attack Congress party leaders, but we are standing here to face them,” Ravinder Sharma, PCC chief spokesman, told ETV Bharat.
“The BJP has unleashed terror on students in New Delhi. The party has looted money from Ram Mandir and leaked NEET papers and has been involved in vote theft as well,” he added.
On Tuesday evening, Congress party leaders led by its JKPCC president, Tariq Hameed Karra, held a protest demonstration outside Lok Bhavan in Jammu and criticised the government of India for unleashing terror on students and arresting Rahul, Priyanka and other party leaders.
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