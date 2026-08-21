ETV Bharat / state

BJP-Congress Clash Over Vande Mataram Halts Himachal Assembly

Shimla: The Himachal Assembly witnessed an uproar on the first day of the monsoon session over the national song ‘Vande Mataram’, which led to an abrupt adjournment.

The ruling Congress party MLAs led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu held protests outside the House and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators of disrupting the proceedings immediately following the National Anthem.

The Assembly session began with the National Anthem, 'Jana Gana Mana,' as soon as Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania entered the House. However, due to the ensuing ruckus, he was forced to adjourn the proceedings after just 12 minutes, at 11 AM on Saturday.

Soon after the National Anthem concluded, BJP MLA Vipin Singh Parmar rose to propose that the National Song, ‘Vande Mataram’, also be played, to which the Speaker suggested that obituary references would be taken up first, with the proposal to be considered subsequently. But the BJP members began raising slogans following the Speaker’s remarks, prompting the ruling party to respond, accusing the opposition of disrespecting the National Anthem.

CM Sukhu accuses BJP of disrespecting National Anthem

Congress legislators staged a protest outside the House under the leadership of CM Sukhu, raising slogans against the opposition. He also expressed deep dismay over the alleged insult to the National Anthem by the BJP.

“Just as the Assembly Speaker asked everyone to sing the National Anthem, BJP MLAs raised their hands, insisting that they be informed about the National Song first. It has been a tradition of the Assembly that the National Anthem is sung with great respect, and the National Song is accorded the same reverence. I was deeply saddened today,” he said.

“A party that can disrespect or oppose the National Anthem cannot be tolerated under any circumstances. We will go across the state and inform the public that this is the very BJP that is opposing the National Anthem. We have no objection to the National Song as the Speaker clearly stated that the session begins with the National Anthem, yet the BJP disrespected it.” Sukhu said

The chief minister has sought a public apology from the BJP, saying they should be ashamed of the disrespect shown to the National Anthem today.

“Had the BJP sung the National Anthem respectfully and then requested that the National Song also be sung, who would have objected? We certainly would have sung the National Song after the Anthem,” he added.