BJP-Congress Clash Over Vande Mataram Halts Himachal Assembly
The Himachal Assembly was adjourned within 12 minutes on Day 1 after a BJP-led ruckus over playing 'Vande Mataram' triggered a major political clash.
Published : August 21, 2026 at 3:10 PM IST
Shimla: The Himachal Assembly witnessed an uproar on the first day of the monsoon session over the national song ‘Vande Mataram’, which led to an abrupt adjournment.
The ruling Congress party MLAs led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu held protests outside the House and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators of disrupting the proceedings immediately following the National Anthem.
The Assembly session began with the National Anthem, 'Jana Gana Mana,' as soon as Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania entered the House. However, due to the ensuing ruckus, he was forced to adjourn the proceedings after just 12 minutes, at 11 AM on Saturday.
Soon after the National Anthem concluded, BJP MLA Vipin Singh Parmar rose to propose that the National Song, ‘Vande Mataram’, also be played, to which the Speaker suggested that obituary references would be taken up first, with the proposal to be considered subsequently. But the BJP members began raising slogans following the Speaker’s remarks, prompting the ruling party to respond, accusing the opposition of disrespecting the National Anthem.
CM Sukhu accuses BJP of disrespecting National Anthem
Congress legislators staged a protest outside the House under the leadership of CM Sukhu, raising slogans against the opposition. He also expressed deep dismay over the alleged insult to the National Anthem by the BJP.
“Just as the Assembly Speaker asked everyone to sing the National Anthem, BJP MLAs raised their hands, insisting that they be informed about the National Song first. It has been a tradition of the Assembly that the National Anthem is sung with great respect, and the National Song is accorded the same reverence. I was deeply saddened today,” he said.
Shimla, Himachal Pradesh: Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu says, "I feel deeply saddened and, with great regret, I have to say that the BJP MLAs disrespected the national anthem. The Speaker asked everyone to stand for the national anthem, and before it was sung, the BJP… pic.twitter.com/B4lfsCAe65— IANS (@ians_india) August 21, 2026
“A party that can disrespect or oppose the National Anthem cannot be tolerated under any circumstances. We will go across the state and inform the public that this is the very BJP that is opposing the National Anthem. We have no objection to the National Song as the Speaker clearly stated that the session begins with the National Anthem, yet the BJP disrespected it.” Sukhu said
The chief minister has sought a public apology from the BJP, saying they should be ashamed of the disrespect shown to the National Anthem today.
“Had the BJP sung the National Anthem respectfully and then requested that the National Song also be sung, who would have objected? We certainly would have sung the National Song after the Anthem,” he added.
Speaker clarifies assembly rules and traditions
Addressing the entire standoff, Speaker Pathania said that proceedings in the Assembly are conducted according to established conventions and no new rules are allowed abruptly.
“The convention is that the Speaker first welcomes all members, followed by tributes to deceased members of the House. After welcoming the members, the rule is to sing the National Anthem 'Jana Gana Mana' at the beginning while 'Vande Mataram' is sung at the conclusion of the session,” he said.
Pathania said that a similar rule applies to the Lok Sabha, which is what legislators do every time. “Opposition members cannot simply create new rules regarding the National Song; this House functions based on rules, the Constitution, and consensus,” he said.
The Speaker stated that he had urged members to wait until after the obituary references to give the Opposition a hearing. However, his request was ignored.
BJP hits back; session schedule and statistics
Senior BJP member Vipin Singh Parmar alleged that the Congress has insulted the National Song to appease its leaders.
“An Act was passed in the Lok Sabha by the Central Government giving constitutional status to the National Song. However, the Congress has consistently insulted national sentiments to appease its leaders, which was also witnessed in the Assembly today,” he said.
Meanwhile, CM Sukhu said that the Congress party would abide by the decision taken by the Congress Working Committee (CWC) regarding the *Vande Mataram*.
“The BJP is divided into factions and has committed a grave offence by insulting the National Anthem. In a likely first for Himachal, the House was adjourned until the next day within just the first 12 minutes of the opening day's session,” he said.
The Monsoon Session of the Assembly commenced on Friday. A total of 10 sittings will be held during this session, which runs until September 3. Legislators have submitted 1,036 questions to the House; these comprise 787 starred and 249 unstarred questions.
Notably, all questions were received online and have been forwarded to the respective departments for responses. The Assembly Secretariat has received 13 notices under Rule 62, two under Rule 63, five under Rule 101, and 15 under Rule 130.
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