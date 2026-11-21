ETV Bharat / state

BJP Claims Ajit Pawar And Rohit Pawar Travelled Together On VSR Aircraft Before Baramati Plane Crash

File photo of NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar ( ETV Bharat )

Mumbai: BJP spokesperson Navnath Ban on Saturday alleged that former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MLA Rohit Pawar travelled together on a VSR aircraft from Delhi to Nagpur on December 10, 2025.

Ajit Pawar, who hailed from Baramati and was NCP (SP) Sharad Pawar's nephew, died in a tragic plane crash at the Baramati Airport earlier in January this year. The plane belonged to VSR.

Ban claimed that Rohit Pawar had used a VSR aircraft for this journey from Delhi to Nagpur, and that the pilot and co-pilot on board were Sumit Kapoor and Shambhavi — the same individuals involved in the Baramati crash. Rohit Pawar had earlier in a press conference claimed that he had never travelled on a VSR aircraft. He has also accused Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of shielding VSR and its owner VK Singh.