BJP Claims Ajit Pawar And Rohit Pawar Travelled Together On VSR Aircraft Before Baramati Plane Crash
The claim was made by BJP spokesperson Navanath Ban. He claimed that Rohit Pawar had travelled with Ajit Pawar on December 10, 2025.
Published : November 21, 2026 at 3:04 PM IST
Mumbai: BJP spokesperson Navnath Ban on Saturday alleged that former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MLA Rohit Pawar travelled together on a VSR aircraft from Delhi to Nagpur on December 10, 2025.
Ajit Pawar, who hailed from Baramati and was NCP (SP) Sharad Pawar's nephew, died in a tragic plane crash at the Baramati Airport earlier in January this year. The plane belonged to VSR.
Ban claimed that Rohit Pawar had used a VSR aircraft for this journey from Delhi to Nagpur, and that the pilot and co-pilot on board were Sumit Kapoor and Shambhavi — the same individuals involved in the Baramati crash.
Rohit Pawar had earlier in a press conference claimed that he had never travelled on a VSR aircraft. He has also accused Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of shielding VSR and its owner VK Singh.
"He is lying," alleged Ban.
Ban also questioned the purpose of this specific trip. He further claimed that the pilot and co-pilot on that flight were the same individuals who were operating the aircraft during the Baramati crash.
Ajit Pawar was an MLA from Baramati. After his demise, his wife, Sunetra Pawar, took the oath as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister. He is survived by his sons, Parth Pawar, who is a Rajya Sabha MP and Jay Pawar.
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