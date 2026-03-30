ETV Bharat / state

BJP Chief Nitin Nabin Resigns As Bihar MLA

Patna: BJP national president Nitin Nabin resigned as a member of the Bihar Assembly on Monday, two weeks after he was elected to the Rajya Sabha. His resignation from the Bankipur seat was submitted to Assembly Speaker Prem Kumar by state BJP chief Sanjay Saraogi.

Talking to reporters, Kumar said, "Nitin Nabin's resignation was submitted to me by Saraogi. It has been accepted. I have forwarded it to the officials concerned for further formalities." Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also resigned from the state legislative council on Monday. Both Nabin and the JD(U) supremo were elected to the upper House of Parliament on March 16.

In a post on X earlier on Monday, Nabin said, "Today, I am resigning from the post of elected member of the Bihar Legislative Assembly from the Bankipur constituency."