After Malda Zilla Parishad, BJP Captures English Bazar Municipality As 11 TMC Councillors Defect
The development comes after former chairman of English Bazar Municipality Krishnendu Narayan Chowdhury resigned on September 9, reports Partha Das.
Published : October 7, 2026 at 7:10 PM IST
Malda: After taking over the Malda Zilla Parishad in north Bengal, the BJP on Wednesday took control of English Bazar Municipality in the district. The saffron party managed this feat despite having only three elected members in the 29-seat civic body as 11 Trinamool Congress councilors defected and voted to support the BJP, marking the first time in the municipality's history that a BJP leader has been appointed as chairman.
BJP MLA from English Bazar and municipal councilor Amlan Bhaduri was elected unopposed as chairman of the English Bazar Municipality.
Following defeat in the Assembly elections, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee dissolved all TMC committees, and the party subsequently split into two factions. This impacted TMC's district-level leadership. Former minister Krishnendu Narayan Chowdhury resigned as chairman of the English Bazar Municipality on September 9 without citing any reason.
He merely said, "I will not disclose the reason for my resignation. I will only say that we must proceed according to the dictates of the times. Two governments have come and gone, and now the BJP government is in power. When a new government assumes office, a new atmosphere is created, and we have to conduct ourselves with that in mind."
Although Chowdhury did not speak publicly about the resignation at the time, he confided to close associates that residents had stopped paying municipal taxes during the BJP's tenure. Outstanding taxes amounted to approximately Rs 45 crore. Arrears owed by the Central government stood at Rs 1,19,93,000, while the state government owed Rs 18,80,97,000. Additionally, Rs 25 lakh in household holding taxes remained unpaid.
The municipality's coffers were nearly empty while salaries for temporary staff had been paid up to August. No one knew what would happen from September onwards. He felt it was impossible to run the municipality under these conditions and believed resigning was the best course of action as it would allow him to remain free of blame in the eyes of the people.
Following his resignation, vice-chairperson Sumala Agarwal handled the duties of the chairperson.
In accordance with municipal regulations, the date for electing a new chairperson was set for today. Just as the meeting was about to commence, 11 TMC councilors, including vice-chairperson Sumala Agarwal, Shubhamoy Basu, Prasenjit Ghosh, Sujit Saha, Subrata Sardar, Poly Sarkar, Uday Chowdhury, Sumita Bandyopadhyay, Puja Das, Shipra Roy, and Sanjay Kumar Dey, resigned from the party. They handed over their resignation letters to the Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Shambhunath Sarkar.
Sutapa Ghosh, the lone independent councillor, had already aligned herself with the BJP. Today, BJP councillor Sutapa Mukherjee proposed the name of Amlan Bhaduri for the post of chairperson. Another BJP councillor, Krishna Nath, seconded the proposal. As no other names were put forward, Bhaduri was elected unopposed as the new chairperson.
Bhaduri said, "After becoming an MLA, I witnessed massive corruption and irregularities within this municipality. Despite holding the office of MLA, legal constraints prevented me from taking any administrative action. That was when we felt the need to intervene. It was at that juncture that the chairman resigned. We belong to a political party and are bound by political obligations; we must act in accordance with the party's directives. I will strive to provide people with a corruption-free municipality. Unnecessary taxes will be abolished, and every effort will be made to demolish illegal constructions. However, we have made no promises to induct anyone into the BJP. Steps regarding the election of the vice-chairman and the Leader of the Opposition will be taken up subsequently."
Outgoing chairman, Krishnendu Narayan Chowdhury, said, "According to the rules, one is required to inform the party if one leaves it to become an independent. But the party itself has fragmented; who is there to inform whom? Mamata Banerjee herself writes 'Mamata Trinamool Congress' and the 'grass and twin flowers' symbol no longer exists. The name 'All India Trinamool Congress' is now history. I resigned voluntarily. In reality, nothing lasts forever; people are slaves to circumstances. One must navigate life based on the situation at hand. I have said it before, and I say it again: my priority is to see where I can best serve the people. I will consider my next steps only after that."
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