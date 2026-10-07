ETV Bharat / state

After Malda Zilla Parishad, BJP Captures English Bazar Municipality As 11 TMC Councillors Defect

BJP MLA Amlan Bhaduri elected chairman of English Bazar Municipality ( ETV Bharat )

Malda: After taking over the Malda Zilla Parishad in north Bengal, the BJP on Wednesday took control of English Bazar Municipality in the district. The saffron party managed this feat despite having only three elected members in the 29-seat civic body as 11 Trinamool Congress councilors defected and voted to support the BJP, marking the first time in the municipality's history that a BJP leader has been appointed as chairman.

BJP MLA from English Bazar and municipal councilor Amlan Bhaduri was elected unopposed as chairman of the English Bazar Municipality. Following defeat in the Assembly elections, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee dissolved all TMC committees, and the party subsequently split into two factions. This impacted TMC's district-level leadership. Former minister Krishnendu Narayan Chowdhury resigned as chairman of the English Bazar Municipality on September 9 without citing any reason. He merely said, "I will not disclose the reason for my resignation. I will only say that we must proceed according to the dictates of the times. Two governments have come and gone, and now the BJP government is in power. When a new government assumes office, a new atmosphere is created, and we have to conduct ourselves with that in mind." Although Chowdhury did not speak publicly about the resignation at the time, he confided to close associates that residents had stopped paying municipal taxes during the BJP's tenure. Outstanding taxes amounted to approximately Rs 45 crore. Arrears owed by the Central government stood at Rs 1,19,93,000, while the state government owed Rs 18,80,97,000. Additionally, Rs 25 lakh in household holding taxes remained unpaid. The municipality's coffers were nearly empty while salaries for temporary staff had been paid up to August. No one knew what would happen from September onwards. He felt it was impossible to run the municipality under these conditions and believed resigning was the best course of action as it would allow him to remain free of blame in the eyes of the people.