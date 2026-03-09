BJP Can Never Enter Tamil Nadu As Long As DMK Exists: Chief Minister M. K. Stalin
Trichy: With the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections approaching, political activities in the state have intensified. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Monday held its 12th state conference at Sirukanur near Tiruchirappalli, where Chief Minister and party president M.K. Stalin expressed confidence that the party would secure a decisive victory in the 2026 Assembly elections.
Targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Stalin said the party would not be able to gain a foothold in Tamil Nadu. Referring to the All-India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), he alleged that its leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami had aligned with the BJP for personal gain.
"As long as the DMK exists, no matter how much pressure they apply, whom they bring, or what strategies they adopt, the BJP will never be able to enter Tamil Nadu," Stalin asserted.
Addressing party workers, Stalin compared the upcoming elections to a last-over cricket victory. "Hitting a six in the final over and winning the match is the finishing shot. We will achieve a similar victory in the 2026 Assembly elections," he said, adding that the party's goal was to win 200 seats.
Highlighting the historical significance of Tiruchirappalli for the party, Stalin said that seven of the DMK's 12 state conferences had been held in the city. He reminisced that social reformer Periyar E. V. Ramasamy lived in Trichy and that both Periyar and C.N. Annadurai were once imprisoned there in separate cases. He also mentioned that former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi had been jailed in the city and that Trichy was the constituency from which Karunanidhi was first elected to the Assembly.
Stalin said the DMK's election manifesto would be released soon. He accused some political parties of copying the state government’s welfare schemes and presenting them as their own promises.
He pointed out several flagship programmes of the DMK government, including the Women's Rights Scheme, the Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme, free bus travel for women, the Pudhumai Penn initiative, the Tamil Puthalvan scheme and the Chief Minister's health programmes. "These are schemes that benefit the people and cannot be stopped. As long as such initiatives continue, the DMK government will remain strong," he said.
At the same time, Stalin accused the Government of India of withholding funds due to the state and creating hurdles through the Governor’s office, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), attempts to impose Hindi and investigative agency raids.
He also called on party workers to work not only for the DMK but also for the success of its alliance partners, saying the coalition was based on shared policies and principles.
Recalling the state’s political legacy, Stalin said that the people of Tamil Nadu had elected leaders such as C. N. Annadurai, M. Karunanidhi, M. G. Ramachandran and J. Jayalalithaa as Chief Ministers in the past. “I am ready to protect the land, language and people of Tamil Nadu,” he said. He said that the DMK would return to power once again in the upcoming Assembly elections.
