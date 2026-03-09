ETV Bharat / state

BJP Can Never Enter Tamil Nadu As Long As DMK Exists: Chief Minister M. K. Stalin

Trichy: With the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections approaching, political activities in the state have intensified. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Monday held its 12th state conference at Sirukanur near Tiruchirappalli, where Chief Minister and party president M.K. Stalin expressed confidence that the party would secure a decisive victory in the 2026 Assembly elections.

Targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Stalin said the party would not be able to gain a foothold in Tamil Nadu. Referring to the All-India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), he alleged that its leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami had aligned with the BJP for personal gain.

"As long as the DMK exists, no matter how much pressure they apply, whom they bring, or what strategies they adopt, the BJP will never be able to enter Tamil Nadu," Stalin asserted.

Addressing party workers, Stalin compared the upcoming elections to a last-over cricket victory. "Hitting a six in the final over and winning the match is the finishing shot. We will achieve a similar victory in the 2026 Assembly elections," he said, adding that the party's goal was to win 200 seats.

Highlighting the historical significance of Tiruchirappalli for the party, Stalin said that seven of the DMK's 12 state conferences had been held in the city. He reminisced that social reformer Periyar E. V. Ramasamy lived in Trichy and that both Periyar and C.N. Annadurai were once imprisoned there in separate cases. He also mentioned that former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi had been jailed in the city and that Trichy was the constituency from which Karunanidhi was first elected to the Assembly.