Madhya Pradesh: BJP Campaign Vehicle Vandalised Ahead Of Datia Bypoll; Police Begin Probe
Police have registered an FIR against unidentified persons after a BJP campaign vehicle was allegedly vandalised ahead of the Datia Assembly bypoll.
Published : July 27, 2026 at 2:56 PM IST
Datia: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) campaign vehicle was allegedly vandalised in Madhya Pradesh’s Datia district ahead of the Assembly bypolls, following which police registered an FIR against unidentified persons and initiated an investigation, officials said on Monday.
The incident took place at around 5:15 PM on Sunday in Udgawan village under the Jigna police station limits, where the campaign vehicle was being used for BJP candidate Ashutosh Tiwari’s election campaign.
According to the complaint, the vehicle was passing near the Mandi Gate after a public meeting of the Azad Samaj Party had concluded when a group of people allegedly stopped it, abused the driver and tore banners, posters and flex boards carrying BJP campaign material.
The driver Jitendra Kushwaha, a resident of Berasia in Bhopal district, alleged that the attackers were supporters of the Azad Samaj Party. However, police said the FIR has been registered against unidentified persons, and the allegations are being verified.
In his complaint, Kushwaha said he had brought the vehicle to Datia for election campaigning after obtaining the required permission from the Returning Officer for Datia Assembly constituency.
Police said a case has been registered against around a dozen unidentified persons, and an investigation is underway to identify those involved and ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident.
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