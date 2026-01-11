ETV Bharat / state

BJP Breaks Alliance With MLA Ravi Rana In Amravati, But Claims Support Of His Wife Navneet Rana

Amravati BJP district president said his party had withdrawn support on the six seats allotted to Ravi Rana's outfit.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : January 11, 2026 at 3:31 PM IST

Amravati: The BJP and MLA Ravi Rana's Yuva Swabhiman Party have broken their alliance for the January 15 Amravati Municipal Corporation elections.

Confirming the development, Amravati BJP district president Nitin Dhande on Sunday said his party had withdrawn support on the six seats allotted to Rana's outfit.

"On these seats, we are backing independent candidates ideologically connected to BJP . The Yuva Swabhiman Party did not keep its word and fielded candidates against the BJP," he alleged.

Dhande, however, said Rana's wife and former Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana will continue to campaign for BJP candidates.

