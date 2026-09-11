BJP Breaches Congress Bastion After 26 Years, Captures Shimla Zila Parishad Key Posts
The win came as a morale booster for the BJP in the traditionally strong Congress base and home constituency of three cabinet ministers.
Published : September 11, 2026 at 4:26 AM IST|
Updated : September 11, 2026 at 4:33 AM IST
Shimla: In a big political blow to the ruling Congress in its stronghold, the Bharatiya Janata Party won both chairpersons' seats in the recently held Shimla Zila Parishad elections held on Thursday. For the post of Chairperson, BJP candidate Bhupendra Sisodia won with 13 votes, whereas Congress candidate Surendra Retka scored 10 votes; two votes were counted as void.
On the other hand, for the post of vice-chairperson, Bharat Singh Kalanta of the BJP defeated the Congress candidate Meenakshi by scoring 14 votes against the latter's 10 votes and one vote was declared void.
The victory holds high significance for the BJP in view of the upcoming Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections. The win came at a time when Shimla is traditionally regarded as a strong Congress base and the home constituency of three cabinet ministers, including that of the Panchayati Raj Minister.
The BJP election campaign in Shimla was organised by MP's Harsh Mahajan and Sikander Kumar. Election proceedings ended at Bachat Bhawan, where the oath of office and secrecy were administered to the newly elected leaders by Shimla Deputy Commissioner and Presiding Officer, Anupam Kashyap.
The Zila Parishad chairperson and vice-chairperson elections for all 12 districts of Himachal Pradesh thus came to an end. This was after three months of postponement of elections following the declaration of results for the Zila Parishad.
This was due to a meeting held on August 3, which did not proceed due to lack of elected members, leading to political controversy and demonstrations by the BJP. This issue was sorted out when 13 members of Zila Parishad took their case to the High Court, which ordered the Shimla Deputy Commissioner to conduct the election on September 10.
After the announcement, excited BJP workers organised themselves to celebrate with the sound of traditional music and drums. Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap was optimistic that the new leadership will help fast-track projects in rural areas.
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