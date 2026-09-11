ETV Bharat / state

BJP Breaches Congress Bastion After 26 Years, Captures Shimla Zila Parishad Key Posts

Shimla: In a big political blow to the ruling Congress in its stronghold, the Bharatiya Janata Party won both chairpersons' seats in the recently held Shimla Zila Parishad elections held on Thursday. For the post of Chairperson, BJP candidate Bhupendra Sisodia won with 13 votes, whereas Congress candidate Surendra Retka scored 10 votes; two votes were counted as void.

On the other hand, for the post of vice-chairperson, Bharat Singh Kalanta of the BJP defeated the Congress candidate Meenakshi by scoring 14 votes against the latter's 10 votes and one vote was declared void.

The victory holds high significance for the BJP in view of the upcoming Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections. The win came at a time when Shimla is traditionally regarded as a strong Congress base and the home constituency of three cabinet ministers, including that of the Panchayati Raj Minister.

The BJP election campaign in Shimla was organised by MP's Harsh Mahajan and Sikander Kumar. Election proceedings ended at Bachat Bhawan, where the oath of office and secrecy were administered to the newly elected leaders by Shimla Deputy Commissioner and Presiding Officer, Anupam Kashyap.