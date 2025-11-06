ETV Bharat / state

BJP Booth Agent 'Beaten, Paraded With Shoe Garland' During SIR Drive In Cooch Behar

Mathabhanga: Tension erupted in Cooch Behar’s Mathabhanga area on Thursday after a BJP booth-level agent was allegedly beaten and paraded with a garland of shoes during the distribution of enumeration forms for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.

The incident took place at booth number 239 of Pachagarh Gram Panchayat under Mathabhanga-I block. The BJP alleged that Booth Level Officer (BLO) Nishith Roy and local Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders were behind the assault on their worker, Nivash Das.

Politics in West Bengal has been heated by the BJP-Trinamool conflict since the beginning of the SIR. The Saffron party alleged that many of the booth-level officials are local Trinamool leaders or office bearers.

According to Das, he was misled to different locations before being attacked and humiliated in public. “The government BLO Nishith Roy is a Trinamool leader. His elder brother is the local TMC block president. Later, I was beaten up under the leadership of Ajit Das of Trinamool. The women put a garland of shoes around my neck,” he alleged.

Police from Mathabhanga station rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. The local BJP leadership has complained with the Mathabhanga Sub-Divisional Magistrate.