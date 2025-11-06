BJP Booth Agent 'Beaten, Paraded With Shoe Garland' During SIR Drive In Cooch Behar
Published : November 6, 2025 at 7:29 PM IST
Mathabhanga: Tension erupted in Cooch Behar’s Mathabhanga area on Thursday after a BJP booth-level agent was allegedly beaten and paraded with a garland of shoes during the distribution of enumeration forms for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.
The incident took place at booth number 239 of Pachagarh Gram Panchayat under Mathabhanga-I block. The BJP alleged that Booth Level Officer (BLO) Nishith Roy and local Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders were behind the assault on their worker, Nivash Das.
Politics in West Bengal has been heated by the BJP-Trinamool conflict since the beginning of the SIR. The Saffron party alleged that many of the booth-level officials are local Trinamool leaders or office bearers.
According to Das, he was misled to different locations before being attacked and humiliated in public. “The government BLO Nishith Roy is a Trinamool leader. His elder brother is the local TMC block president. Later, I was beaten up under the leadership of Ajit Das of Trinamool. The women put a garland of shoes around my neck,” he alleged.
Police from Mathabhanga station rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. The local BJP leadership has complained with the Mathabhanga Sub-Divisional Magistrate.
Reacting to the allegation, Cooch Behar District Trinamool chairman Girindranath Barman said he is not aware of such an incident. "The occurrence of any such incident is not known to me. However, we will try to find out." The distribution of enumeration forms through the SIR process has started across the state on November 3. Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are going door to door to hand out the forms.
The BJP charged that Trinamool workers and leaders are also working as BLOs. Trinamool has always been vocal against the SIR process. The saffron party has raised objections against TMC workers' involvement in the process as BLOs. Tension has spread in various areas since the SIR, a special revision in the voter list, began.
On the other hand, many families are in panic as their names are not on the 2002 voter list. Due to this, the residents blocked the road in Mathabhanga on November 4. Later, the road blockade was lifted after the administration assured them.
Local BJP leaders informed the Mathabhanga Sub-Divisional Magistrate about this incident. An official of the Cooch Behar district administration said that an inquiry is being conducted.
