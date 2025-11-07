BJP Big Guns Fire On INDIA Ahead Of Final Phase In Bihar
BJP top leaders included Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, national president JP Nadda and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
By Dev Raj
Published : November 7, 2025 at 8:05 PM IST
Patna: A day after the first phase election, the BJP on Friday deployed its big guns – Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, national president JP Nadda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath – in Bihar. They all launched a fusilade of attacks on the INDIA, also known as the Mahagathbandhan, in the ongoing Assembly elections.
Riding on a record 64.66% turnout in the first phase, fuelled by a surge of women voters, the NDA struck a confident tone. They launched a no-holds-barred attack on the Opposition across the state.
“There is panic in the Mahagathbandhan after the bumper voting in favour of the NDA in the first phase of elections. It shows that Bihar’s public has taken up the cudgels for the return of the NDA government. It also indicates that the people of the state do not want to allow the ‘jungle raj’ (lawlessness or law of the jungle) to return. The Opposition is definitely going to be wiped out,” Modi said while addressing election rallies at Aurangabad and Bhabhua (Kaimur).
Asserting that the people of the ‘jungle raj’ possessed everything that posed danger to employment and investment, both, Modi pointed out that they were already talking about making their children goons.
“They are openly announcing that if ‘Bhaiyya ki Sarkar’ (government of elder brother) will come, then katta (country-made pistols), donali (double-barreled guns) and ransom will be the norm. We have to stay alert to them. Bihar does not want ‘katta sarkar’ (rule of country-made pistols),” Modi said.
Modi pointed out that he kept his promises about the construction of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya, repealing Article 370, taking revenge for the Pahalgam attack and destroying Pakistan in Operation Sindoor, providing ‘one rank, one pension’ to retired army men under which over Rs 1 lakh crore were transferred to their bank accounts, and demolishing Naxalism.
“The people have faith in the track record of Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar because we do what we promise. Today, a Ram temple is present at Ayodhya, undoing the 500 years of injustice. Article 370 has been scrapped. And, I had promised on Bihar's soil that perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack will be punished. You all know what happened in Operation Sindoor,” the Prime Minister said.
Highlighting the friction in INDIA allaince partners and their crumbling alliance, Modi also targeted them for not paying a visit to the Ram Temple at Ayodhya.
“These people of Congress and RJD roam around the world, but do not visit Ayodhya. They have no faith in Lord Ram and keep talking nonsense about him. They feel that they will lose their votes if they visit the temple,” the Prime Minister said.
He added that the NDA has development schemes for different areas as per their needs, and work is being done accordingly to expand industries. The Prime Minister claimed that the Congress never thought of the small farmers, while Modi worries about them.
“Our government provides Rs 6000 per year assistance to farmers. We will increase it to Rs 9000 after the NDA government is formed once more in Bihar,” Modi said and asked the people to prepare for victory celebrations on November 14 – the day counting of votes would be done.
Speaking at election rallies at Jamui, Pirpainti and Bihpur (Bhagalpur), Union Home Minister Shah announced that the NDA has decided that it would “form a ministry to free Bihar from floods”.
“The water from the Kosi, Gandak and Ganga rivers will never be able to bring deluge in the state. The water will go to the fields of the farmers, where crops will sway,” Shah said.
Pointing towards the friction in the Opposition alliance, Shah asserted that it has neither leaders nor any policy and was fighting each other in the polls, while the NDA was united like the Pandavas under the leadership of Modi and Nitish.
The home minister added that the NDA government has constituted a ‘Makhana Board’, revived power plants, and a few sugar mills. It has plans to either revive or establish 25 sugar factories wherever water is available in the state.
Shah also conducted a road show at Purnea in the evening. Stressing that the Bihar polls were very important, BJP president Nadda told the audience at his public rallies at Govindganj and Kalyanpur in East Champaran that he had spent 20 years as a child and youth in the state, as his father was a professor at Patna University.
“I have seen the destruction of Bihar and have also been an eyewitness to its development. I have come to request you that we rescued the boat with much difficulty, and now it is your duty to protect it. There was a time when RJD chief Lalu Prasad used to tell that police would reach if he made roads, so people should drink toddy and enjoy life,” Nadda said.
The BJP president remembered the days when electricity supply would not be there for 22 hours a day, and people had to go to shops with inverters to get their mobile phones charged for Rs 12. He contrasted it with today, when electric supply is present throughout the day.
Nadda highlighted the various welfare schemes brought by the NDA government at the Centre and in Bihar and other parts of the country. He also reminded the people about the lawlessness under the RJD rule.
“Do you remember the Shilpi-Gautam murder case? Shilpi’s body was recovered from the vehicle of a close acquaintance of Sadhu Yadav (Lalu’s brother-in-law and Rabri’s brother), but the police brushed the case under the carpet. The wife, mother, sister and maid of a Dalit IAS BB Biswas were raped by an RJD leader. Two sons of one Chanda Babu were burnt alive when he did not pay Rs 2 lakh extortion, while the police asked him to flee from Siwan if he wanted to save his life,” Nadda said.
Nadda recounted the airports, railway lines, roads and other infrastructural development during the 20 years of the NDA government in the state.
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Adityanath addressed election rallies at Raxaul and Dhaka (East Champaran), Lauriya and Narkatiaganj (West Champaran) and asserted that the NDA has changed Bihar after promising to do so, and development was the resolve of Modi and Nitish.
“These people (Opposition) have again come with a lantern (RJD election symbol). They are the same who used to sell kerosene meant for the lanterns to create darkness and commit dacoities. They will loot the employment of the youths and ration the poor. It is necessary to reject the alliance of the RJD and Congress,” Adhityanath said.
The Uttar Pradesh chief minister argued that the Mahagathbandhan leaders, who used to capture land and gobble up cattle fodder, could never provide jobs. Modi will address election rallies at Sitamarhi and Bettiah (West Champaran), while Shah will hold three rallies at Banmankhi (Purnea), Kodha (Katihar), and Simrahi (Supaul) on Saturday.
The second and final phase of the Bihar polls would be held on November 11. Altogether 122 constituencies across 20 districts will vote in it.
