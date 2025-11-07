ETV Bharat / state

BJP Big Guns Fire On INDIA Ahead Of Final Phase In Bihar

Patna: A day after the first phase election, the BJP on Friday deployed its big guns – Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, national president JP Nadda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath – in Bihar. They all launched a fusilade of attacks on the INDIA, also known as the Mahagathbandhan, in the ongoing Assembly elections.

Riding on a record 64.66% turnout in the first phase, fuelled by a surge of women voters, the NDA struck a confident tone. They launched a no-holds-barred attack on the Opposition across the state.

“There is panic in the Mahagathbandhan after the bumper voting in favour of the NDA in the first phase of elections. It shows that Bihar’s public has taken up the cudgels for the return of the NDA government. It also indicates that the people of the state do not want to allow the ‘jungle raj’ (lawlessness or law of the jungle) to return. The Opposition is definitely going to be wiped out,” Modi said while addressing election rallies at Aurangabad and Bhabhua (Kaimur).

Asserting that the people of the ‘jungle raj’ possessed everything that posed danger to employment and investment, both, Modi pointed out that they were already talking about making their children goons.

“They are openly announcing that if ‘Bhaiyya ki Sarkar’ (government of elder brother) will come, then katta (country-made pistols), donali (double-barreled guns) and ransom will be the norm. We have to stay alert to them. Bihar does not want ‘katta sarkar’ (rule of country-made pistols),” Modi said.

Modi pointed out that he kept his promises about the construction of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya, repealing Article 370, taking revenge for the Pahalgam attack and destroying Pakistan in Operation Sindoor, providing ‘one rank, one pension’ to retired army men under which over Rs 1 lakh crore were transferred to their bank accounts, and demolishing Naxalism.

“The people have faith in the track record of Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar because we do what we promise. Today, a Ram temple is present at Ayodhya, undoing the 500 years of injustice. Article 370 has been scrapped. And, I had promised on Bihar's soil that perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack will be punished. You all know what happened in Operation Sindoor,” the Prime Minister said.

Highlighting the friction in INDIA allaince partners and their crumbling alliance, Modi also targeted them for not paying a visit to the Ram Temple at Ayodhya.

“These people of Congress and RJD roam around the world, but do not visit Ayodhya. They have no faith in Lord Ram and keep talking nonsense about him. They feel that they will lose their votes if they visit the temple,” the Prime Minister said.

He added that the NDA has development schemes for different areas as per their needs, and work is being done accordingly to expand industries. The Prime Minister claimed that the Congress never thought of the small farmers, while Modi worries about them.

“Our government provides Rs 6000 per year assistance to farmers. We will increase it to Rs 9000 after the NDA government is formed once more in Bihar,” Modi said and asked the people to prepare for victory celebrations on November 14 – the day counting of votes would be done.

Speaking at election rallies at Jamui, Pirpainti and Bihpur (Bhagalpur), Union Home Minister Shah announced that the NDA has decided that it would “form a ministry to free Bihar from floods”.

“The water from the Kosi, Gandak and Ganga rivers will never be able to bring deluge in the state. The water will go to the fields of the farmers, where crops will sway,” Shah said.