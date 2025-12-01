‘BJP Attacking Institutions’: Congress Sides With JUH President's Allegations
Congress Working Committee member's comment came in reaction to the JUH president's statements, in which he said Muslims feel unsafe walking on the streets.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : December 1, 2025 at 6:07 PM IST
Srinagar: Congress on Monday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was attacking institutions and snatching the rights of the people. The remarks go in line with the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind (JUH) President, Maulana Mahmood Madani, who has stirred controversy by criticising the Supreme Court and other institutions.
“We don't want to comment on the Supreme Court or other courts. But the way BJP is attacking institutions, the rights of the people are being snatched,” said Ajay Kumar Lallu, member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) and the party’s Uttar Pradesh chief.
His comments came in reaction to the JUH president's statements, in which he said Muslims feel unsafe walking on the streets due to government-sponsored oppression and persecution in the country.
Speaking at the National Governing Body Meeting in Bhopal, he said that bulldozer actions and mob lynchings, among other efforts, are being used to smear one religion. Citing cases like Babri Masjid and triple talaq, he opined that the Supreme Court should be considered "supreme" only if it upholds the Constitution and the law.
“After the verdict on Babri Masjid, triple talaq and several other matters, it seems that courts have been functioning under the government's pressure for a few years now... We have several instances before that have raised questions on the character of courts,” Madani has said.
Calling Special Intensive Revision (SIR) a “well thought out” and “joint conspiracy” strategy by the BJP government in cohorts with the Election Commission of India (ECI), he said
26 booth-level officers (BLOs) have died by suicide in 12 states due to the pressure of the exercise.
He said that the SIR is aimed at keeping out the farmers, labourers, poor and marginalised, and minorities from voting and the election process. “The BLOs drop the forms at the homes of the farmers and labourers who don't have the time and mechanism to file the forms. It aims to keep them from the voting exercise and snatch their voting rights,” he said.
He said SIR is an anti-democratic exercise. “The commission must have done this in eight to ten months, but they want to do it in a hurry,” he said.
About the nationwide campaign of overhauling leadership at the grassroots, Lallu said that no new district president will be appointed on the recommendations of the leaders but selected through a democratic exercise.
The party launched the campaign in Srinagar to select its district president for Srinagar. AICC Observer for Srinagar, Ajay Kumar Lallu, said the district presidents will not be appointed on the recommendations of any leader but will be selected from six candidates by the working committee.
“The candidate must have worked in the Congress party for four years continuously and must follow the ideology of the party and that of Rahul Gandhi,” Lallu told reporters in Srinagar.
Lallu is camping in Srinagar city and taking feedback from the party workers about the probable candidates. He said that so far, the exercise has been completed in 10 states, and by the end of this month, the remaining states will be covered.
“The exercise going on in Jammu and Kashmir transparency. Rahul Gandhi has directed us that no recommendations should be accepted for selecting district presidents,” he said, adding that the district presidents will be part of Congress executive committees at the district level and will recommend candidates for assembly and parliament elections in consultation with the committee.
Also Read