‘BJP Attacking Institutions’: Congress Sides With JUH President's Allegations

Srinagar: Congress on Monday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was attacking institutions and snatching the rights of the people. The remarks go in line with the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind (JUH) President, Maulana Mahmood Madani, who has stirred controversy by criticising the Supreme Court and other institutions.

“We don't want to comment on the Supreme Court or other courts. But the way BJP is attacking institutions, the rights of the people are being snatched,” said Ajay Kumar Lallu, member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) and the party’s Uttar Pradesh chief.

His comments came in reaction to the JUH president's statements, in which he said Muslims feel unsafe walking on the streets due to government-sponsored oppression and persecution in the country.

Speaking at the National Governing Body Meeting in Bhopal, he said that bulldozer actions and mob lynchings, among other efforts, are being used to smear one religion. Citing cases like Babri Masjid and triple talaq, he opined that the Supreme Court should be considered "supreme" only if it upholds the Constitution and the law.

“After the verdict on Babri Masjid, triple talaq and several other matters, it seems that courts have been functioning under the government's pressure for a few years now... We have several instances before that have raised questions on the character of courts,” Madani has said.

Calling Special Intensive Revision (SIR) a “well thought out” and “joint conspiracy” strategy by the BJP government in cohorts with the Election Commission of India (ECI), he said

26 booth-level officers (BLOs) have died by suicide in 12 states due to the pressure of the exercise.