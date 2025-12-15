ETV Bharat / state

BJP Appoints Sanjay Saraogi As Bihar Unit President

Patna: The BJP on Monday appointed six-term Darbhanga MLA Sanjay Saraogi as the president of its Bihar unit, replacing incumbent state chief and industry minister Dilip Kumar Jaiswal.

A notification issued by BJP national general secretary Arun Singh said the party's national president JP Nadda has appointed Saraogi as the president of its Bihar unit with immediate effect. He is expected to take charge later in the evening.

Saraogi was the minister of the revenue and land reforms in the previous National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government. He won six consecutive Assembly elections from Darbhanga since February 2005, when he defeated Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Sultan Ahmad. Later in October that year, he trounced Congress leader Madan Mohan Jha. This year, Saraogi defeated Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) candidate Umesh Sahani by 24,593 votes in the Assembly polls.

The 56-year-old leader holds a master's degree in commerce and business administration. Saraogi started his political career with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) during his student days.