BJP Appoints Sanjay Saraogi As Bihar Unit President
Saraogi won six consecutive Assembly elections from Darbhanga since February 2005, and became a member of the BJP in 1995 and an MLA in 2005.
Published : December 15, 2025 at 7:09 PM IST
Patna: The BJP on Monday appointed six-term Darbhanga MLA Sanjay Saraogi as the president of its Bihar unit, replacing incumbent state chief and industry minister Dilip Kumar Jaiswal.
A notification issued by BJP national general secretary Arun Singh said the party's national president JP Nadda has appointed Saraogi as the president of its Bihar unit with immediate effect. He is expected to take charge later in the evening.
Saraogi was the minister of the revenue and land reforms in the previous National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government. He won six consecutive Assembly elections from Darbhanga since February 2005, when he defeated Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Sultan Ahmad. Later in October that year, he trounced Congress leader Madan Mohan Jha. This year, Saraogi defeated Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) candidate Umesh Sahani by 24,593 votes in the Assembly polls.
The 56-year-old leader holds a master's degree in commerce and business administration. Saraogi started his political career with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) during his student days.
Saraogi became a member of the BJP in 1995 and district secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and rose through the ranks to become an MLA in 2005. He has also worked as the convenor of the cow protection cell of the BJP in the state.
भारतीय जनता पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष माननीय श्री @JPNadda जी ने श्री @sanjay_saraogi, विधायक को भारतीय जनता पार्टी बिहार का प्रदेश अध्यक्ष नियुक्त किया है।— BJP Bihar (@BJP4Bihar) December 15, 2025
आपका नेतृत्व निश्चित ही बिहार भाजपा को स्वर्णिम कार्यकाल की ओर ले जाएगा। हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएँ। pic.twitter.com/f2HX4XNGHf
He hails from the influential Vaishya (business) community, which has always been counted among the core voters of the BJP. He has a good hold among his caste men.
Moreover, with the appointment of Nitin Nabin, who hails from the Kayastha caste, counted among the general category castes, as the BJP national working president, the party needed to appoint somebody from the other backward classes (OBC) as the Bihar BJP president.
Saraogi's appointment will also appease the people of the Mithilanchal region, who have been aggrieved over under-representation in the newly formed NDA government, led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Darbhanga is considered the seat of the Mithilanchal region and Mithila culture.
