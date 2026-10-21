BJP Appoints Bhatar MLA Soumen Karfa As National Vice-President Of Yuva Morcha
With a master's in political science, he was actively involved in the Left-wing students' politics before joining the BJP in 2020 due to ideological differences.
Published : October 21, 2026 at 11:14 AM IST
Kolkata/Bardhaman: In an organisational reshuffle, the BJP has appointed its Bhatar MLA Soumen Karfa as national vice-president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM).
BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Tuesday announced the names of several office-bearers for BYJM, including seven national vice-presidents — MLA Shagun Parihar from Jammu & Kashmir, Nikhil Mani Tiwari from Uttar Pradesh, Arvind Damani from Nagaland, Maltha Komali Nayak from Telangana, Raj Rajendra Singh from Bihar, and Bhupendra Nag from Chhattisgarh.
Karfa's grandfather was a teachers' organisation leader affiliated with the Congress, while his father was an active member of the CPI(M) and served as an elected representative at the panchayat level.
Karfa developed an interest in politics during his school years and joined the Students' Federation of India (SFI). He completed his secondary (Madhyamik) examination in 2008 and his higher secondary examination in 2010, both from Bhatar Madhab Public High School. He later pursued a bachelor's degree in political science from Chandrapur College and a master's degree from Burdwan University.
In 2012, Karfa became the assistant secretary of the SFI for the undivided Bardhaman. Beyond the student organisation, he was also involved in the activities of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the youth wing of the CPI(M).
A major shift in his political career took place in December 2020, when he joined the BJP following ideological differences with the Left camp. Subsequently, he carved out a space for himself within the organisational structure of the BJP. He came into contact with Suvendu Adhikari in 2021, and their political association grew closer over time. Karfa has stated on several occasions that he was influenced by Adhikari's political activities.
He won from the Bhatar assembly constituency in the 2026 elections, defeating Trinamool Congress candidate Shantanu Konar by a margin of approximately 6,500 votes.
"The party first placed trust in me by granting a ticket to contest the assembly elections, which allowed me to become an MLA. Now, they have entrusted me with the role of national vice-president of the Yuva Morcha. I will dedicate myself fully to upholding the trust the party has placed in me," Karfa said.
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