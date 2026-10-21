ETV Bharat / state

BJP Appoints Bhatar MLA Soumen Karfa As National Vice-President Of Yuva Morcha

Kolkata/Bardhaman: In an organisational reshuffle, the BJP has appointed its Bhatar MLA Soumen Karfa as national vice-president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM).

BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Tuesday announced the names of several office-bearers for BYJM, including seven national vice-presidents — MLA Shagun Parihar from Jammu & Kashmir, Nikhil Mani Tiwari from Uttar Pradesh, Arvind Damani from Nagaland, Maltha Komali Nayak from Telangana, Raj Rajendra Singh from Bihar, and Bhupendra Nag from Chhattisgarh.

Karfa's grandfather was a teachers' organisation leader affiliated with the Congress, while his father was an active member of the CPI(M) and served as an elected representative at the panchayat level.

Karfa developed an interest in politics during his school years and joined the Students' Federation of India (SFI). He completed his secondary (Madhyamik) examination in 2008 and his higher secondary examination in 2010, both from Bhatar Madhab Public High School. He later pursued a bachelor's degree in political science from Chandrapur College and a master's degree from Burdwan University.

In 2012, Karfa became the assistant secretary of the SFI for the undivided Bardhaman. Beyond the student organisation, he was also involved in the activities of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the youth wing of the CPI(M).