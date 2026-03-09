ETV Bharat / state

BJP And Congress Secure One Rajya Sabha Berth Each From Chhattisgarh, No Contets Needed

Raipur: Two candidates, one each from the BJP and Congress, have been elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Chhattisgarh on Monday.

The returning officer announced that BJP candidate Laxmi Verma and Congress nominee Phulo Devi Netam entered the fray for the two vacant seats following the deadline for withdrawal of nominations, as no other candidates contested the elections.

The absence of a contest was anticipated in the 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly, where the BJP holds 54 seats and the Congress has 35. With a winning quota of approximately 31 first-preference votes required per seat, both parties were in a comfortable position to secure one seat each, leading to an uncontested outcome.

Lakshmi Verma's political journey

BJP leader Laxmi Verma has been active in politics for nearly 30 years. She is currently a member of the State Women's Commission and the BJP's state vice-president. She has also served as the former Raipur District Panchayat president and party spokesperson. The BJP leadership discussed several names for the Rajya Sabha, but ultimately chose Lakshmi Verma.