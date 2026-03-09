BJP And Congress Secure One Rajya Sabha Berth Each From Chhattisgarh, No Contets Needed
BJP candidate Laxmi Verma and Congress nominee Phulo Devi Netam entered the fray for the two vacant seats, where candidates contested the elections.
Published : March 9, 2026 at 9:19 PM IST
Raipur: Two candidates, one each from the BJP and Congress, have been elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Chhattisgarh on Monday.
The returning officer announced that BJP candidate Laxmi Verma and Congress nominee Phulo Devi Netam entered the fray for the two vacant seats following the deadline for withdrawal of nominations, as no other candidates contested the elections.
The absence of a contest was anticipated in the 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly, where the BJP holds 54 seats and the Congress has 35. With a winning quota of approximately 31 first-preference votes required per seat, both parties were in a comfortable position to secure one seat each, leading to an uncontested outcome.
Lakshmi Verma's political journey
BJP leader Laxmi Verma has been active in politics for nearly 30 years. She is currently a member of the State Women's Commission and the BJP's state vice-president. She has also served as the former Raipur District Panchayat president and party spokesperson. The BJP leadership discussed several names for the Rajya Sabha, but ultimately chose Lakshmi Verma.
Phoolodevi Netam elected for second time
Congress has decided to send Phoolodevi Netam to the Rajya Sabha for a second time. She is a tribal leader from the Bastar region and has been active in the Congress party for nearly 32 years. She is also the state president of the Mahila Congress and has previously served as a Rajya Sabha MP. She said that whenever she had the opportunity in Parliament, she spoke out for Chhattisgarh's development and the rights of the tribal community.
Both seats held by the Congress earlier
These two Rajya Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh fell vacant on April 9. Earlier, both seats were held by the Congress. Along with Phoolodevi Netam, poet Tejpal Singh Tulsi (KTS Tulsi) was also elected to the Rajya Sabha from here. This time, one seat has gone to the BJP, while the other has gone to the Congress, giving Phoolodevi Netam a second chance. The state has five Rajya Sabha seats, and before these elections, the Congress held four.