ETV Bharat / state

BJP Alleges Security, Intelligence Lapses During Amit Shah’s Keralam Visit

On September 26, Youth Congress leaders staged a black flag protest when Shah’s convoy was proceeding from Kollam to Kundara. Shah was in Kollam district to attend multiple events. “There was a very serious lapse in connection with the Union Home Minister’s visit. There was an attempt to obstruct his convoy,” Surendran told reporters here.

“It is very clear that the police could neither anticipate the protest nor take the necessary precautions,” he alleged. Shah was not provided proper security and there was an intelligence failure, Surendran alleged, saying the black flag protest took place while the police watched. He criticised the Keralam Police for claiming that there was no lapse, saying it was merely repeating the stand of its “political masters”.

“If there was no lapse, why did Chief Minister V D Satheesan ask another member of his cabinet to remove the video related to this?” Surendran asked. He was referring to media reports that Sports Minister and Youth Congress leader O J Janeesh had removed the video of the protest against Shah from his social media handle after being directed by Satheesan.