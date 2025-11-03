Former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Campaigns For BJD Candidate In Nuapada, Accuses BJP Of 'Candidate Chori'
Ahead of bypoll on November 11, the BJD president alleged that BJP government has halted development work in the state in the last 16 months.
Published : November 3, 2025 at 3:54 PM IST
Nuapada: Former Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik on Monday launched a scathing attack on the BJP government in the state, accusing them of 'betrayal' and 'candidate chori' (stealing candidates) ahead of the upcoming Nuapada bypoll.
Hitting the campaign trail at Nuapada, the leader of the opposition, Patnaik addressed a massive public rally in Komna block of the district and urged people to bless BJD candidate Snehangini Chhuria.
Patnaik alleged that the BJP government had halted all development work in the state in the last 16 months. “Is anyone here getting 300 units of free electricity? Are senior citizens receiving Rs 3,500 as a pension? Has any farmer received urea fertiliser?” he asked the crowd, which responded with loud denials.
“Nuapada district had witnessed tremendous development during the BJD government. Starting from the Biju Expressway, good drinking water, and irrigation facilities for more than 10,000 hectares of land, many steps have been taken for the welfare of the people of Sunabeda Sanctuary, a protected area in the district. But the situation has completely changed since the BJP government came to power,” Patnaik said.
The BJD President further alleged that development work has completely stopped in the entire state now. "Law and order have completely collapsed, and women's oppression has crossed all limits. The reputation of Odisha, the state of brotherhood, has been ruined. Mission Shakti women who had been instrumental in ushering in empowerment have gone unpaid for eight months.
In the last 16 months, the BJP government has only focused on publicity, not on development, Patnaik said, adding that development activities across the state have come to a standstill. “This government is only engaging in false propaganda, but score a zero in reality," Patnaik added.
Stating that the BJD has been betrayed, the leader of the opposition said, "Those who indulged in ‘vote chori’ and formed the government earlier have now started ‘candidate chori’."
The bypoll was necessitated following the death of incumbent Nuapada MLA Rajendra Dholakia on September 8. Voting for the seat will be held on November 11.
Read More