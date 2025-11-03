ETV Bharat / state

Former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Campaigns For BJD Candidate In Nuapada, Accuses BJP Of 'Candidate Chori'

Nuapada: Former Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik on Monday launched a scathing attack on the BJP government in the state, accusing them of 'betrayal' and 'candidate chori' (stealing candidates) ahead of the upcoming Nuapada bypoll.

Hitting the campaign trail at Nuapada, the leader of the opposition, Patnaik addressed a massive public rally in Komna block of the district and urged people to bless BJD candidate Snehangini Chhuria.

Crowd at BJD Rally in Nuapada (ETV Bharat)

Patnaik alleged that the BJP government had halted all development work in the state in the last 16 months. “Is anyone here getting 300 units of free electricity? Are senior citizens receiving Rs 3,500 as a pension? Has any farmer received urea fertiliser?” he asked the crowd, which responded with loud denials.

“Nuapada district had witnessed tremendous development during the BJD government. Starting from the Biju Expressway, good drinking water, and irrigation facilities for more than 10,000 hectares of land, many steps have been taken for the welfare of the people of Sunabeda Sanctuary, a protected area in the district. But the situation has completely changed since the BJP government came to power,” Patnaik said.