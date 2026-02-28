ETV Bharat / state

BJD Names Candidates For Rajya Sabha Elections

By Bhawani Sankar Das

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Saturday announced the names of two candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections. Party president Naveen Patnaik formally declared Santrupta Misra and Datteshwar Hota as the nominees at Naveen Niwas. Misra has been nominated for the third Rajya Sabha seat, while Hota has been chosen for the fourth seat, which is considered a consensus berth.

Elections to four Rajya Sabha seats from Odisha are scheduled to be held on March 16. In the 147-member State Assembly, two seats are comfortably within reach of the BJP, while one seat is expected to be secured by the BJD. BJP has 82, BJD 48, Congress 14, independent two and CPM one.

However, the contest for the fourth seat is likely to be keen, drawing significant political attention. Leaders and observers across the political spectrum are closely watching the developments, as the outcome may depend on cross-voting, alliances, and strategic calculations.