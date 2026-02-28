BJD Names Candidates For Rajya Sabha Elections
Naveen Patnaik formally announced the names of his political advisor, Santrupta Misra, and Datteshwar Hota, the former VC of the state's first Health Sciences University.
Published : February 28, 2026 at 5:10 PM IST
By Bhawani Sankar Das
Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Saturday announced the names of two candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections. Party president Naveen Patnaik formally declared Santrupta Misra and Datteshwar Hota as the nominees at Naveen Niwas. Misra has been nominated for the third Rajya Sabha seat, while Hota has been chosen for the fourth seat, which is considered a consensus berth.
Elections to four Rajya Sabha seats from Odisha are scheduled to be held on March 16. In the 147-member State Assembly, two seats are comfortably within reach of the BJP, while one seat is expected to be secured by the BJD. BJP has 82, BJD 48, Congress 14, independent two and CPM one.
However, the contest for the fourth seat is likely to be keen, drawing significant political attention. Leaders and observers across the political spectrum are closely watching the developments, as the outcome may depend on cross-voting, alliances, and strategic calculations.
"Today, I humbly accept the responsibility entrusted to me by BJP president Naveen Patnaik and the senior party leaders. I express my gratitude to all of them. They have reposed faith and trust in me and assigned this responsibility to help take Odisha forward and further strengthen the BJD," Mishra said.
Mishra, who serves as the political adviser to Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik, had earlier contested the 2024 general elections from the Cuttack Lok Sabha constituency but lost to the BJP's Bhartruhari Mohatab. Mishra, a former CEO of the Birla Group, joined the BJD just before the 2024 General Elections.
Hota said he is grateful to God and thankful to Patnaik for giving him the opportunity. "I would make every effort for the development of the state and try to use my knowledge in the health sector at the national level," he added. Hota expressed his commitment to further strengthening healthcare in Odisha if given the opportunity and appealed to all political parties for their cooperation.
Previously, Hota served as the vice-chancellor of the state's first Health Sciences University and also held the position of principal of SCB Medical College and Hospital.
