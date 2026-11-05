BJD Has No Moral Right To Speak On Kotia: BJP On Andhra Poll Notification For Disputed Region
The Odisha police officials had sealed a polling booth set up by the Andhra Pradesh administration in Neradivalsa village amid heightened tensions.
By PTI
Published : November 5, 2026 at 3:50 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: The political row in Odisha over Andhra Pradesh's rural poll notification for the disputed Kotia region showed no signs of cooling, with the BJP saying that the BJD has lost "moral right" to raise the issue after "allowing" the neighbouring state to hold elections there thrice.
Rural polls in Andhra Pradesh went underway on Thursday, with more than 30 people from the Kotia region of Odisha's Koraput district casting their votes at a polling booth in Sariki village across the state border by 9 am. Odisha police had sealed a polling booth set up by the Andhra Pradesh administration in Neradivalsa village amid heightened tensions.
Leader of Opposition and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik has shot off two letters to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, accusing the ruling BJP of maintaining "silence" over the dispute due to its "dependence" on NDA ally TDP, and sought urgent steps to protect Odisha's territorial integrity as promised in the BJP's 2024 election manifesto.
ଓଡ଼ିଶାବାସୀଙ୍କ ତୀବ୍ର ବିରୋଧ ସତ୍ତ୍ୱେ ଆନ୍ଧ୍ରପ୍ରଦେଶ ଆସନ୍ତାକାଲି କୋଟିଆରେ ନିର୍ବାଚନ କରାଇବାକୁ ଅଗ୍ରସର ହେଉଥିବା ନିଶ୍ଚିତ ଭାବରେ ଚିନ୍ତାର ବିଷୟ। କୋଟିଆ ସମ୍ପର୍କରେ ମୁଁ ଅକ୍ଟୋବର ୧୯ ତାରିଖରେ ମାନ୍ୟବର ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଶ୍ରୀ @MohanMOdisha ଙ୍କୁ ଲେଖିଥିବା ଚିଠିର ଉତ୍ତର ଅକ୍ଟୋବର ୨୭ ତାରିଖରେ ପାଇଥିଲି। ସାମ୍ପ୍ରତିକ ଘଟଣାବଳୀ ସମ୍ପର୍କରେ ମୁଁ ଜାଣିବାକୁ ପାଉଛି ଯେ, କୋଟିଆରେ ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଓ ଆନ୍ଧ୍ରପ୍ରଦେଶ ଅଧିକାରୀମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ବଢ଼ୁଥିବା ଉତ୍ତେଜନା ଓ ମୁହାଁମୁହିଁ ଅବସ୍ଥା ତୃଣମୂଳସ୍ତରରେ ସ୍ଥିତିକୁ ଅଧିକ ଜଟିଳ କରିଦେଉଛି। ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନର ଉତ୍ତେଜନାପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ ପରିବେଶ ଏବଂ ଆସନ୍ନ ନିର୍ବାଚନ ସ୍ଥିତିକୁ ଦୃଷ୍ଟିରେ ରଖି, ଏହି ପ୍ରସଙ୍ଗରେ କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ସରକାର ଏବଂ ଆନ୍ଧ୍ରପ୍ରଦେଶ ସରକାରଙ୍କ ସହ ସର୍ବୋଚ୍ଚସ୍ତରରେ ଆପଣ ଆଲୋଚନା ଆରମ୍ଭ କରନ୍ତୁ। ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଓ ଆନ୍ଧ୍ରପ୍ରଦେଶ ଉଭୟ ରାଜ୍ୟ ଏନ୍ଡିଏର ଅଂଶୀଦାର ଦଳମାନଙ୍କ ଦ୍ୱାରା ଶାସିତ ହେଉଛି। ବିଜେପି ନେତୃତ୍ୱରେ ଓଡ଼ିଶାର ଭୌଗୋଳିକ ଅଖଣ୍ଡତା ସୁରକ୍ଷା ପାଇଁ ୨୦୨୪ ନିର୍ବାଚନ ଇସ୍ତାହାରରେ ବିଜେପି ଦେଇଥିବା ପ୍ରତିଶ୍ରୁତି ଅନୁଯାୟୀ ଆପଣ ତୁରନ୍ତ ଏହି ପଦକ୍ଷେପ ନେବା ଜରୁରୀ ହୋଇପଡ଼ିଛି। ଓଡ଼ିଶାର ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଭାବରେ ରାଜ୍ୟର ନ୍ୟାୟସଙ୍ଗତ ସ୍ୱାର୍ଥର ସୁରକ୍ଷାକୁ ସୁନିଶ୍ଚିତ କରିବା ଏବଂ ତୃଣମୂଳସ୍ତରରେ ପରିସ୍ଥିତି ଯେପରି ଆଉ ଅଧିକ ଉତ୍ତେଜନାପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ ନ ହେବ, ସେ ଦିଗରେ ପଦକ୍ଷେପ ନେବା ଆପଣଙ୍କର ନୈତିକ ଦାୟିତ୍ୱ। ମୁଁ ଆଶା କରୁଛି, ବିଜେପିର ନେତୃତ୍ୱ ଓଡ଼ିଶାବାସୀଙ୍କୁ ଦେଇଥିବା ପ୍ରତିଶ୍ରୁତିର ସମ୍ମାନ ରଖିବ ଏବଂ ୨୦୨୪ ନିର୍ବାଚନୀ ଇସ୍ତାହାରରେ କୋଟିଆ ପ୍ରସଙ୍ଗରେ ଓଡ଼ିଶାବାସୀଙ୍କୁ ଦେଇଥିବା ଗ୍ୟାରେଣ୍ଟିକୁ କେବଳ ପ୍ରତିଶ୍ରୁତିରେ ସୀମିତ ନରଖି କାର୍ଯ୍ୟରେ ପରିଣତ କରିବା ପାଇଁ ଫଳପ୍ରଦ ପଦକ୍ଷେପ ନେବ। #Kotia #BJDWithOdisha— Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) November 4, 2026
Hitting back, the Odisha BJP, in an X post, said, "Dear Naveen Babu, you betrayed the people of Odisha by allowing Andhra Pradesh to conduct local body elections in Kotia not once or twice, but three times." "You also failed to submit a legally tenable affidavit on Kotia to the Supreme Court in 2023, which could have made a significant impact. Neither you nor your party has any moral right to speak on Kotia now," it said.
The party also alleged that Patnaik failed to protect Odisha's interests and now was "trying to hide three decades of failures and shift the blame onto the BJP government", which is fully committed to and has been safeguarding the state's rights.
"Despite the honourable Chief Minister Mohan Majhi assuring that constructive suggestions would be considered to resolve the long-pending issue, you have only resorted to letter-writing. Please live up to your carefully crafted image of a statesman of politics," the Odisha BJP said.
ପ୍ରିୟ ନବୀନ ବାବୁ, କୋଟିଆ ପ୍ରସଙ୍ଗରେ ଆପଣ ଓଡ଼ିଶାବାସୀଙ୍କ ସହ ବିଶ୍ୱାସଘାତକତା କରିଛନ୍ତି । ଆପଣଙ୍କ ଶାସନ ସମୟରେ ଆନ୍ଧ୍ରପ୍ରଦେଶକୁ କୋଟିଆରେ ଥରେ କି ଦୁଇଥର ନୁହେଁ, ବରଂ ତିନିଥର ନିର୍ବାଚନ କରାଇବାକୁ ସୁଯୋଗ ଦିଆଯାଇଥିଲା। ଏହାସହ ୨୦୨୩ ମସିହାରେ ସୁପ୍ରିମକୋର୍ଟରେ କୋଟିଆ ସମ୍ପର୍କିତ ଏକ ଆଇନଗତ ଭାବେ ସୁଦୃଢ଼ ଓ ପ୍ରଭାବଶାଳୀ ହଲଫନାମା ଦାଖଲ କରିବାରେ ମଧ୍ୟ ବିଜେଡି ସରକାର ସମ୍ପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ ବିଫଳ ହୋଇଥିଲା, ଯାହା ଏହି ମାମଲାର ଦିଗ ପରିବର୍ତ୍ତନ କରିପାରିଥାନ୍ତା। ତେଣୁ କୋଟିଆ ପ୍ରସଙ୍ଗରେ କହିବାର ସମସ୍ତ ନୈତିକ ଅଧିକାର ଆପଣ କିମ୍ବା ଆପଣଙ୍କ ଦଳ ହରାଇ ବସିଛନ୍ତି । ଦୀର୍ଘ ତିନି ଦଶନ୍ଧି ଧରି ଆପଣ ଓଡ଼ିଶାର ସ୍ୱାର୍ଥକୁ ପଛରେ ରଖି ନିଜ ଦଳୀୟ ସ୍ୱାର୍ଥକୁ ପ୍ରାଥମିକତା ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏବେ ନିଜର ବିଫଳତାକୁ ଲୁଚାଇବା ପାଇଁ ସମ୍ପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ ପ୍ରତିବଦ୍ଧତାର ସହ ଓଡ଼ିଶାର ସ୍ୱାର୍ଥ ଓ ଅଧିକାରର ସୁରକ୍ଷା କରୁଥିବା ଆମ ସରକାରଙ୍କ ଉପରେ ଦୋଷ ଲଦିବାକୁ ଚେଷ୍ଟା କରୁଛନ୍ତି। ମାନନୀୟ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଶ୍ରୀ ମୋହନ ଚରଣ ମାଝୀ ସ୍ପଷ୍ଟ ଭାବେ କହିସାରିଛନ୍ତି ଯେ, କୋଟିଆ ପ୍ରସଙ୍ଗର ସ୍ଥାୟୀ ସମାଧାନ ପାଇଁ ଯେକୌଣସି ଗଠନମୂଳକ ପରାମର୍ଶକୁ ସରକାର ସକାରାତ୍ମକ ଭାବେ ବିଚାର କରିବେ । କିନ୍ତୁ ଆପଣ ତାହା ପରିବର୍ତ୍ତେ କେବଳ ଚିଠି ଲେଖିବାର ହିଁ ରାଜନୀତିରେ ସୀମିତ ରହିଛନ୍ତି ।— BJP Odisha (@BJP4Odisha) November 5, 2026
Odisha's deputy chief ministers -- K V Singh Deo and Parvati Parida -- launched a sharp counterattack against Patnaik, accusing him of remaining silent on the Kotia territorial dispute for 24 years and only raising the issue now that the current government was "actively defending the state's claims".
"I have always believed that leadership is measured not by the letters one writes after the battle has begun, but by the courage one demonstrates when the challenge first emerges. For nearly two and a half decades, including nine years alongside the NDA, Naveen Patnaik had every opportunity to assert Odisha's position on Kotia. The silence then was deafening.
"Today, when the government led by CM Majhi is actively defending Odisha's legitimate territorial interests, sudden expressions of concern appear less like statesmanship and more like political rediscovery," Singh Deo said.
He asserted that Odisha's borders were not subjects for periodic remembrance; rather, they require unwavering commitment, consistent action, and the courage to act when it matters most. "People will judge not who spoke the loudest, but who stood firm for Odisha," Singh added.
Parida accused Patnaik of "choosing silence" while in power, when it came to protecting Odisha's territorial interests in Kotia. "Now, after years of inaction, have you suddenly discovered the courage to write letters, or has someone finally explained the issue to you? Today, under the decisive leadership of CM Mohan Majhi, the Koraput administration is standing firm and fighting to protect Odisha's territorial integrity," she said.
"You were a silent spectator when it mattered most. Now you want to lecture the BJP on its 2024 manifesto? Naveen Babu, the people of Odisha deserve answers for your years of silence, not political theatrics". BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty hit back, alleging that Delhi's political equations matter more to the BJP than Odisha's. "Odisha deserves answers, not excuses or betrayal!" he said.
The decades-old dispute involves both Odisha and Andhra Pradesh claiming their right over 21 of the 28 villages of Kotia Gram Panchayat on the borders of the two states. The matter has been pending before the Supreme Court, with a fresh suit filed by Odisha in January 2022 still under consideration.
People of these villages enjoy dual voting status, granting them the unique privilege of exercising their franchise in both states. The Odisha government has also filed a contempt of court plea against Andhra Pradesh officials for its attempt to hold polls in the region.
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