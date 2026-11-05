ETV Bharat / state

BJD Has No Moral Right To Speak On Kotia: BJP On Andhra Poll Notification For Disputed Region

Bhubaneswar: The political row in Odisha over Andhra Pradesh's rural poll notification for the disputed Kotia region showed no signs of cooling, with the BJP saying that the BJD has lost "moral right" to raise the issue after "allowing" the neighbouring state to hold elections there thrice.

Rural polls in Andhra Pradesh went underway on Thursday, with more than 30 people from the Kotia region of Odisha's Koraput district casting their votes at a polling booth in Sariki village across the state border by 9 am. Odisha police had sealed a polling booth set up by the Andhra Pradesh administration in Neradivalsa village amid heightened tensions.

Leader of Opposition and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik has shot off two letters to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, accusing the ruling BJP of maintaining "silence" over the dispute due to its "dependence" on NDA ally TDP, and sought urgent steps to protect Odisha's territorial integrity as promised in the BJP's 2024 election manifesto.

Hitting back, the Odisha BJP, in an X post, said, "Dear Naveen Babu, you betrayed the people of Odisha by allowing Andhra Pradesh to conduct local body elections in Kotia not once or twice, but three times." "You also failed to submit a legally tenable affidavit on Kotia to the Supreme Court in 2023, which could have made a significant impact. Neither you nor your party has any moral right to speak on Kotia now," it said.

The party also alleged that Patnaik failed to protect Odisha's interests and now was "trying to hide three decades of failures and shift the blame onto the BJP government", which is fully committed to and has been safeguarding the state's rights.

"Despite the honourable Chief Minister Mohan Majhi assuring that constructive suggestions would be considered to resolve the long-pending issue, you have only resorted to letter-writing. Please live up to your carefully crafted image of a statesman of politics," the Odisha BJP said.

Odisha's deputy chief ministers -- K V Singh Deo and Parvati Parida -- launched a sharp counterattack against Patnaik, accusing him of remaining silent on the Kotia territorial dispute for 24 years and only raising the issue now that the current government was "actively defending the state's claims".

"I have always believed that leadership is measured not by the letters one writes after the battle has begun, but by the courage one demonstrates when the challenge first emerges. For nearly two and a half decades, including nine years alongside the NDA, Naveen Patnaik had every opportunity to assert Odisha's position on Kotia. The silence then was deafening.