BJD Fact-Finding Team Meets Woman Allegedly Facing Exploitation By Odisha BJP MLA For Last 32 Years
High drama unfolded in Mayurbhanj as the victim, a retired Headmistress, dragged Rairangpur MLA in public, alleging decades of deceit, reports Sanjay Parida.
Published : April 30, 2026 at 3:37 PM IST
Rairangpur (Mayurbhanj): A fact-finding team of the Biju Janata Dal on Wednesday met the woman from Rairangpur who has accused local BJP MLA Jalen Naik of exploiting her mentally and financially for the last 32 years.
The fact finding team submitted a memorandum to the Rairangpur SDPO Birendra Kumar Sahabi, demanding that the woman be provided adequate security.
Filing a complaint with Tiring police, the woman, a retired Headmistress, alleged having been exploited for 32 years by the MLA and she had been in a relationship with the legislator for over 32 years. She alleged that the MLA was taking financial help and mentally exploiting her on the false pretext of marriage.
The woman in her complaint stated, "I was in a relationship with Rairangpur MLA Jalen Naik for over 32 years. MLA Jalen Naik had previously been a district council member twice and had also taken a lot of financial help during the MLA elections."
She also claimed to have bought the MLA a car and a bike from her salary. This apart, she said Naik took Rs 30 lakh from her and has now severed relations with her.
Palpable tension prevailed on Tuesday morning when the woman publicly dragged the MLA in Ratansahi Bazaar under Tiring police station in Mayurbhanj district and allegedly broke the glass panes of the car she had gifted him.
Sources said the MLA was sitting in front of a shop when the woman arrived there and an argument broke out between the two. After that, the woman dragged him in front of everyone. However, the MLA immediately fled the scene. Later, the woman filed a written complaint at the Tiring police station in the hope of getting protection and rights.
The woman later claimed that she was receiving death threats from various unknown numbers. The woman said that some of the MLA's associates were intimidating her and calling her to Jharkhand to discuss the incident with the MLA.
In this regard, Rairangpur SDPO Birendra senapati said, "So far, no written complaint has been received about the incident. But we are keeping a close eye on the incident. The investigation is ongoing. If any complaint is received in written or verbal form, we will investigate and take action."
On the instructions of BJD Supremo Naveen Patnaik, BJD District President Debashish Marndi, women's activist Tanuja Mahaman, Rairangpur Municipality Deputy Chairperson Mamita Chowdhury and several others met the victim woman to discuss the whole matter.
The team said that a detailed report would be submitted before the Supreme Court by the district BJD fact finding team. On the other hand, Rairangpur SDPO Birendra Senapati also visited the woman’s house and conducted an investigation.
While attempts are being made to contact Rairangpur MLA Jalen Naik regarding the incident, BJD has warned that it will continue its protests unless the woman is given due justice and action is taken against the concerned legislator.