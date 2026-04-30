ETV Bharat / state

BJD Fact-Finding Team Meets Woman Allegedly Facing Exploitation By Odisha BJP MLA For Last 32 Years

Rairangpur (Mayurbhanj): A fact-finding team of the Biju Janata Dal on Wednesday met the woman from Rairangpur who has accused local BJP MLA Jalen Naik of exploiting her mentally and financially for the last 32 years.

The fact finding team submitted a memorandum to the Rairangpur SDPO Birendra Kumar Sahabi, demanding that the woman be provided adequate security.

Filing a complaint with Tiring police, the woman, a retired Headmistress, alleged having been exploited for 32 years by the MLA and she had been in a relationship with the legislator for over 32 years. She alleged that the MLA was taking financial help and mentally exploiting her on the false pretext of marriage.

The woman in her complaint stated, "I was in a relationship with Rairangpur MLA Jalen Naik for over 32 years. MLA Jalen Naik had previously been a district council member twice and had also taken a lot of financial help during the MLA elections."

She also claimed to have bought the MLA a car and a bike from her salary. This apart, she said Naik took Rs 30 lakh from her and has now severed relations with her.

Palpable tension prevailed on Tuesday morning when the woman publicly dragged the MLA in Ratansahi Bazaar under Tiring police station in Mayurbhanj district and allegedly broke the glass panes of the car she had gifted him.