Bizman Shot Dead By Bikeborne Assailants In Delhi's Industrial Area
Police said from the way Vaibhav Gandhi (35) was chased and shot several times, the possibility of personal rivalry or extortion cannot be ruled out
Published : February 9, 2026 at 7:34 PM IST
New Delhi: Unknown assailants shot a 35-year-old businessman dead outside an industrial unit in the Bawana Industrial Area of outer north Delhi on Monday afternoon, police said. Vaibhav Gandhi, a plastic trader, was surrounded by three-four bikeborne men who fired multiple rounds at him. While he attempted to flee to save his life, the attackers chased him and continued firing, police said.
"The deceased was identified as Vaibhav Gandhi, a resident of the industrial area in Bawana. Following the information, police teams rushed to the hospital as well as the spot," a senior police officer said.
At 12.51 pm, police received information that a man with gunshot wounds was declared dead after being brought to Maharaja Agrasen Hospital. "Initial investigation suggests that the victim sustained a gunshot injury and was taken to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The reason behind the entire incident is yet not clear," the officer said.
Police suspect that the assailants tried to snatch cash from the victim, and when he resisted, they opened fire. But the way he was chased and shot several times, the possibility of personal rivalry or extortion cannot be ruled out, the official said.
"As Vaibhav was a financier, it could also be a dispute over money transactions. We are analysing CCTV footage from the area to identify the assailants and reconstruct the sequence of events leading to the killing. Footage from nearby factories and roads is also being scanned to trace the movement of the accused before and after the incident," the officer added.
Mobile crime team and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team lifted several exhibits from the spot for further forensic examination, police said, adding that a case has been registered and further investigation is underway. Several police teams, including specialised units from the operations wing, have been formed and dispatched to conduct raids at possible hideouts and apprehend those involved.
