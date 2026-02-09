ETV Bharat / state

Bizman Shot Dead By Bikeborne Assailants In Delhi's Industrial Area

New Delhi: Unknown assailants shot a 35-year-old businessman dead outside an industrial unit in the Bawana Industrial Area of outer north Delhi on Monday afternoon, police said. Vaibhav Gandhi, a plastic trader, was surrounded by three-four bikeborne men who fired multiple rounds at him. While he attempted to flee to save his life, the attackers chased him and continued firing, police said.

"The deceased was identified as Vaibhav Gandhi, a resident of the industrial area in Bawana. Following the information, police teams rushed to the hospital as well as the spot," a senior police officer said.

At 12.51 pm, police received information that a man with gunshot wounds was declared dead after being brought to Maharaja Agrasen Hospital. "Initial investigation suggests that the victim sustained a gunshot injury and was taken to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The reason behind the entire incident is yet not clear," the officer said.