Bizarre Theft: Chhattisgarh Farmer Accuses Son Of Stealing Paddy From Own House; Files Police Complaint

Three quintals of paddy were allegedly stolen from the family’s locked house. ( Representational Image/IANS )

Surajpur: A father went to the Vishrampur police station and lodged a complaint accusing his son of stealing from their home in Surajpur, Chhattisgarh.

While the police registered the complaint, they were surprised by its nature and launched a detailed investigation.

Father Accuses Son Of Stealing From Home

Ramvilas, a resident of Kumda Basti, lodged a complaint stating that his son Digambar, along with his associate Munna Paikra, had stolen from their own house. According to the father, his son first broke the house's lock and then stole nearly three quintals of paddy stored inside.

Accused Also Stolen Motorcycle