Bizarre Theft: Chhattisgarh Farmer Accuses Son Of Stealing Paddy From Own House; Files Police Complaint

A father accused his son of stealing three quintals of paddy from home; the police arrested him and recovered a stolen motorcycle.

Three quintals of paddy were allegedly stolen from the family’s locked house. (Representational Image/IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : February 21, 2026 at 5:03 PM IST

Surajpur: A father went to the Vishrampur police station and lodged a complaint accusing his son of stealing from their home in Surajpur, Chhattisgarh.

While the police registered the complaint, they were surprised by its nature and launched a detailed investigation.

Father Accuses Son Of Stealing From Home

Ramvilas, a resident of Kumda Basti, lodged a complaint stating that his son Digambar, along with his associate Munna Paikra, had stolen from their own house. According to the father, his son first broke the house's lock and then stole nearly three quintals of paddy stored inside.

Accused Also Stolen Motorcycle

Acting on the complaint, Vishrampur police began an investigation and confirmed that paddy had been stolen from the house. During the probe, it also emerged that the accused had stolen a motorcycle from the Jaynagar area. They allegedly used the same stolen motorcycle to reach their home, carry out the theft of around three quintals of paddy, and then flee from the spot.

Son Arrested For Paddy Theft

Following this information, police launched a search operation and arrested both accused individuals. The stolen motorcycle was also recovered from their possession.

Surajpur Superintendent of Police Prashant Thakur said that the investigation revealed the farmer’s son was a habitual offender under police surveillance. Based on this information, he was placed under watch, leading to his disclosure as involved in the paddy theft. Both accused have been presented before a court and sent to jail. The stolen motorcycle has been seized.

Editor's Pick

