Bizarre Errors In UP MLC Voter List: Man Is A Woman And B Com Father's Name
The voter slips carry bizarre names and entries raising questions regarding the Election Commission’s data verification mechanism.
Published : October 23, 2026 at 3:32 PM IST
Prayagraj: Bizarre errors have surfaced in the electoral rolls for the 2026 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council (MLC) elections, which are currently underway.
The voter slips issued in the Allahabad-Jhansi Graduates’ Constituency carry bizarre names and entries. In some instances, names appear as “Takkar Maarna” (To Collide/Hit), “Murkh Kali Devi” (Foolish Kali Devi), and “Ram Ne Yadav Ko Maara” (Ram Hit Yadav), while in other cases, an academic degree, B.Com, has been recorded in the field meant for the father’s name.
The errors have raised serious questions regarding the Election Commission’s data verification mechanism.
Other entries in the voters’ names include “Khalid Ali Ne Kaha” (Khalid Ali Said), “Faiz Abbas Ne Kaha” (Faiz Abbas Said), “Irfan Ali Ne Kaha” (Irfan Ali Said), “Suvaiv Kaha” (Suvaiv Said), and “Takkar Maarna.”
One entry lists the voter’s name as “Ram Ne Yadav Ko Maara” and the father’s name as “Murkh Chandra Yadav.”
In the case of a voter named Narendra Yadav from Jhansi, B.Com has been printed in the column designated for the father’s name. In another slip, the father’s name is listed as “Takkar Maarna.”
The list also has an incorrect gender for a female voter. On the slip for a voter named “Murkh Kali Devi” from the Naini (Prayagraj) area, the gender is recorded as “male.”
On the voter slip of a woman from the Prayagraj Cantonment area, the address column mentions, Prayagraj Nahi Kar Sakta (Prayagraj Cannot Do).
Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa, while issuing a clarification, said that out of a total of 14.8 lakh registered voters, fewer than 150 had errors in their names or the details of their guardians, which is less than 0.01% of the total electorate.
Defending the new online system, Rinwa said that the process for the constituencies has been shifted from a “district-wise manual system to a digital platform.”
“This new online system was developed within four months with technical support from the Election Office’s IT team.”
During a virtual meeting with Returning Officers and election officials, the Chief Electoral Officer took note of complaints received via social media and from political parties. He issued instructions to the officials that no eligible voter should be denied the right to vote “solely due to printing or clerical errors.”
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