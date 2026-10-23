ETV Bharat / state

Bizarre Errors In UP MLC Voter List: Man Is A Woman And B Com Father's Name

Representational Image. ( ETV Bharat )

Prayagraj: Bizarre errors have surfaced in the electoral rolls for the 2026 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council (MLC) elections, which are currently underway.

The voter slips issued in the Allahabad-Jhansi Graduates’ Constituency carry bizarre names and entries. In some instances, names appear as “Takkar Maarna” (To Collide/Hit), “Murkh Kali Devi” (Foolish Kali Devi), and “Ram Ne Yadav Ko Maara” (Ram Hit Yadav), while in other cases, an academic degree, B.Com, has been recorded in the field meant for the father’s name.

The errors have raised serious questions regarding the Election Commission’s data verification mechanism. Other entries in the voters’ names include “Khalid Ali Ne Kaha” (Khalid Ali Said), “Faiz Abbas Ne Kaha” (Faiz Abbas Said), “Irfan Ali Ne Kaha” (Irfan Ali Said), “Suvaiv Kaha” (Suvaiv Said), and “Takkar Maarna.” One entry lists the voter’s name as “Ram Ne Yadav Ko Maara” and the father’s name as “Murkh Chandra Yadav.” In the case of a voter named Narendra Yadav from Jhansi, B.Com has been printed in the column designated for the father’s name. In another slip, the father’s name is listed as “Takkar Maarna.” The list also has an incorrect gender for a female voter. On the slip for a voter named “Murkh Kali Devi” from the Naini (Prayagraj) area, the gender is recorded as “male.”