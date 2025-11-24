ETV Bharat / state

Bizarre! Disability Travel Discount On Mumbai Metro Limited To iPhones

According to MMRC PRO, Google has not yet approved the necessary software update for Android users.

Passengers sitting inside MMRC's Aqua Line 3 Metro | File photo (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 24, 2025 at 1:28 PM IST

2 Min Read
By Suhas Shelar

Mumbai: Believe it or not, a person with disability cannot avail the 25 per cent travel discount announced by the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) if he or she does not have an iPhone.

The 25 per cent discounted trip passes for passengers with disabilities can be availed via the MetroConnect-3 app, as was announced by the MMRC on Sunday. The service, however, is currently available only to iPhone (iOS) users.

"The Google Play Store has not yet approved the necessary software update for Android users. Once it is approved, this facility will be made available to all Android users," said MMRC Public Relations Officer Vaidehi More.

Passengers with disabilities who use Android phones question the delay and term it "unreasonable". Deepak Kaitake, a disabled media professional who has been steadfastly advocating for passengers with disabilities, said the government ought to have thought through the decision before declaring it.

"If there was a technical issue, the government should have first resolved this issue before announcing this decision," said Kaitake.

Persons with disability are given a 50 per cent concession in fares while travelling via Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), local trains and BEST buses. This has prompted people like Kaitake, who fight for the rights of the disabled, to demand free travel on the Mumbai Metro.

According to Kaitake, there are other issues the people with disabilities face while travelling on the MMRC trains, due to which they are forced to be accompanied by another person.

"MMRC stations and trains do not have basic services like wheelchair ramps, voice-activated instructions, Braille signage, and priority entrances. Hence, people like me are forced to ask for assistance to be helped around the metro stations. Seeing all these challenges, it is not unreasonable to demand a full concession on metro trains for us disabled," said Kaitake.

After Kaitake's appeal, Union Minister of State for Social Justice, Ramdas Athawale, stepped in and wrote to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, requesting that metro transit be made completely free for people with disabilities.

"Mumbai Metro is a convenient, safe, and timely mode of transportation for the disabled. The state government can announce free transportation in the metro, like the numerous schemes and benefits they have announced for the disabled at different levels," Athawale has stated in his letter.

