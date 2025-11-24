ETV Bharat / state

Bizarre! Disability Travel Discount On Mumbai Metro Limited To iPhones

By Suhas Shelar

Mumbai: Believe it or not, a person with disability cannot avail the 25 per cent travel discount announced by the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) if he or she does not have an iPhone.

The 25 per cent discounted trip passes for passengers with disabilities can be availed via the MetroConnect-3 app, as was announced by the MMRC on Sunday. The service, however, is currently available only to iPhone (iOS) users.

"The Google Play Store has not yet approved the necessary software update for Android users. Once it is approved, this facility will be made available to all Android users," said MMRC Public Relations Officer Vaidehi More.

Passengers with disabilities who use Android phones question the delay and term it "unreasonable". Deepak Kaitake, a disabled media professional who has been steadfastly advocating for passengers with disabilities, said the government ought to have thought through the decision before declaring it.