ETV Bharat / state

Bitten By Poisonous Russel's Viper, Odisha Tribal Woman Carries The Snake Along To Hospital For Identification

After receiving preliminary treatment, she was referred to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) in Malkangiri for advanced medical care. Currently she is undergoing treatment there and her condition is out of danger, hospital sources said.

Manima Naik, a 38 year-old resident of Kurumpali village, was bitten on the leg by a snake while she was asleep on Wednesday night. Apprehending possible danger, she did not scream and neither shouted out of fear, and managed to capture the snake without losing her composure. After placing the snake in a biscuit container, Manima informed her family members, who rushed her to the Mathili Community Health Centre in an ambulance.

Malkangiri: A tribal woman from Odisha's Malkangiri district displayed extraordinary courage and presence of mind after she was bitten by a poisonous snake while sleeping at her home. Instead of panicking, she captured the reptile, placed it in a plastic container and took it along to the hospital for identification of the species.

Asked why she carried the reptile to the hospital, Manima said she wanted the doctors to identify whether the snake is venomous or not.

Snake Helpline founder Subhendu Mallik said, "This is indeed a daring and courageous act to catch the snake and take it to the doctor. This is Russel's Viper, and is highly venomous. Maximum number of snakebite deaths in the world are reported because of biting of this species. People should not take the risk of catching the snake. But they may take a picture of the snake that bit them. Identification of the snake is important for doctors to determine the course of treatment."

Doctors at the Malkangiri DHH said the woman is responding well to the treatment and is now out of danger. "The patient, Manima Naik, was referred to the DHH two days ago and was admitted here on Thursday. All necessary treatment has been provided to her. Blood tests revealed that there is no venom in her body. However, there is a mild infection in the affected area, known as cellulitis in medical terminology. To prevent any further inflammation, she has been shifted to the surgery ward. She will be discharged once she recovers in the next 2-3 days," said Dr Prafula Kumar Behera of the DHH.

"There are generally two types of venomous snake - vasculotoxic and neurotoxic. The snake that bit her was vasculotoxic, which causes inflammation and infection in the affected area. The venom has been neutralised, but the infection remains. Hence treatment is underway," he added.