ETV Bharat / state

Snake Bite Cases Rise In Rajasthan's Churu; Doctors Say No Need To Catch The Reptiles And Take Them To Hospital

Churu: Venomous snakes pose a grave threat to human beings in Rajasthan's Churu district where around three to four cases of snake bike are reported every week. In most cases, families or relatives of the victims bring the snake along with him/her to hospital for treatment. However, doctors said there is no need to do so. Environment experts opine the snakes must be left in their natural habitat and not treated as enemies as they do not bite out of malice.

One such incident occurred on Wednesday when Mohammad Salim, a 55-year-old man from Ramgarh, was bitten by a poisonous snake.

As Salim's health deteriorated, his family rushed him to Ramgarh Hospital, where he was administered first aid and referred to Government Bhartiya Hospital where he is undergoing treatment at the MICU ward.

Salim's family members said he had gone to a farmhouse and was bitten by a cobra there. Following the incident, the family caught the snake and took it along with Salim to the emergency ward of the Government Bhartiya Hospital.