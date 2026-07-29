Snake Bite Cases Rise In Rajasthan's Churu; Doctors Say No Need To Catch The Reptiles And Take Them To Hospital
Dr Ajit Garhwal of Government Bhartiya Hospital it is not necessary to catch a snake after it bites a human being.
Published : July 29, 2026 at 10:29 PM IST
Churu: Venomous snakes pose a grave threat to human beings in Rajasthan's Churu district where around three to four cases of snake bike are reported every week. In most cases, families or relatives of the victims bring the snake along with him/her to hospital for treatment. However, doctors said there is no need to do so. Environment experts opine the snakes must be left in their natural habitat and not treated as enemies as they do not bite out of malice.
One such incident occurred on Wednesday when Mohammad Salim, a 55-year-old man from Ramgarh, was bitten by a poisonous snake.
As Salim's health deteriorated, his family rushed him to Ramgarh Hospital, where he was administered first aid and referred to Government Bhartiya Hospital where he is undergoing treatment at the MICU ward.
Salim's family members said he had gone to a farmhouse and was bitten by a cobra there. Following the incident, the family caught the snake and took it along with Salim to the emergency ward of the Government Bhartiya Hospital.
However, Dr Ajit Garhwal, a physician at the Government Bhartiya Hospital, explained that not all snakes are poisonous. "People often kill them after being bitten out of fear and ignorance. It's not necessary to catch a snake after it bites a human being".
Wildlife expert Prof KC Soni said snakes are generally not aggressive. "They become enraged and attack when teased or disturbed. There used to be extensive forests around the city, where they roamed freely, but in recent years, colonies have been cleared and forests have been established. As a result, snakes enter homes in search of food, where they may even bite if they feel threatened," he said.
Prof Soni explained that approximately 18 snake species are found in Churu district. Of these, 14 are non-venomous, but only around four venomous. "The poisononus ones are the black cobra, the piuna snake, and the bandi snake, Russell's viper and the scaled viper. Their bites can be fatal if not treated promptly," he said.
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