BITS Hyderabad Students Develop Drones For Indian Army Through Their Startup 'Beejan'
The company’s autonomous navigation module has received Letters of Intent (LOIs) from eight military units.
Published : September 11, 2026 at 10:25 PM IST
Hyderabad: Naman Kasliwal and Shiv Patil, students of BITS Hyderabad, have developed state-of-the-art drones designed to strategically strengthen the Indian Army.
Officials announced on Thursday that the duo, who established a startup named 'Beejan', successfully tested the drones' capabilities at the KORAS laboratory within the BITS campus. Initially, they developed a software system called the 'Beejan Autonomous Navigation Module' to counter drone attacks and unauthorized drone intrusions by hostile forces. The system enables drones to reach their intended destinations without relying on GPS.
A key feature of the technology is its ability to operate effectively by penetrating through radio frequency interference. These drones have undergone experimental trials at various military centers, including Secunderabad and Leh.
Their performance was recently demonstrated to the Indian Army's Southern Command. Impressed by the technology, officials from eight other military units have also requested the system. The duo stated that the drones were built using entirely indigenous components, leveraging robotics technology and artificial intelligence.
They credited their success to the inspiration gained from finishing as runners-up in a robotics competition at IIT Bombay. Last year, their innovation won a grant of Rs 25 lakh at the 'Curiosity-2025' event held at IIT Gandhinagar.
Beijan Tech’s Prachand Swarm Ground Station software is currently deployed with formations under the Indian Army’s Southern Command, while additional applications have been developed for the Army Air Defence. The company’s autonomous navigation module has received Letters of Intent (LOIs) from eight military units.
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