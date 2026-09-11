ETV Bharat / state

BITS Hyderabad Students Develop Drones For Indian Army Through Their Startup 'Beejan'

Naman Kasliwal and Shiv Patil ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: Naman Kasliwal and Shiv Patil, students of BITS Hyderabad, have developed state-of-the-art drones designed to strategically strengthen the Indian Army. Officials announced on Thursday that the duo, who established a startup named 'Beejan', successfully tested the drones' capabilities at the KORAS laboratory within the BITS campus. Initially, they developed a software system called the 'Beejan Autonomous Navigation Module' to counter drone attacks and unauthorized drone intrusions by hostile forces. The system enables drones to reach their intended destinations without relying on GPS. A key feature of the technology is its ability to operate effectively by penetrating through radio frequency interference. These drones have undergone experimental trials at various military centers, including Secunderabad and Leh.