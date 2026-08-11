ETV Bharat / state

BITS Hyderabad Researchers Develop High-Tech Explosives Detector

Hyderabad: Researchers from BITS Hyderabad, with assistance from the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Kolkata, have developed a high-tech device that can detect even the most advanced 'next-gen' explosives at a cost of just Rs 3,000.

The damage caused by an explosion in crowded areas like hotels, travel complexes, multi-storey buildings and airports is unimaginable. Researchers said this invention was made to thwart the attacks of terrorists targeting army base camps, railway stations and multi-storey commercial complexes.

Although security personnel can easily detect explosives through metal detectors and vigils, sophisticated terrorists are devising new types of explosives by converting RDX and TKX-50 into liquid form, which is hard to detect.