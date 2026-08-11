BITS Hyderabad Researchers Develop High-Tech Explosives Detector
The need to detect sophisticated explosives made with liquid forms of RDX and TKX-50 was discussed at a meeting held in Delhi in October 2025.
Published : August 11, 2026 at 2:05 PM IST
Hyderabad: Researchers from BITS Hyderabad, with assistance from the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Kolkata, have developed a high-tech device that can detect even the most advanced 'next-gen' explosives at a cost of just Rs 3,000.
The damage caused by an explosion in crowded areas like hotels, travel complexes, multi-storey buildings and airports is unimaginable. Researchers said this invention was made to thwart the attacks of terrorists targeting army base camps, railway stations and multi-storey commercial complexes.
Although security personnel can easily detect explosives through metal detectors and vigils, sophisticated terrorists are devising new types of explosives by converting RDX and TKX-50 into liquid form, which is hard to detect.
The need for equipment to detect such sophisticated explosives was discussed at a meeting held in Delhi in October 2025, attended by officials from the army and fire department, representatives of government and private research institutes.
It was there that BITS researchers, along with scientists from IISER, came forward to make a new invention. Expectedly, the high-tech explosives detector was developed within six months, Prof. Sanket Goyal and Prof. Deepak of the Department of Microfluidics Nanoelectronics at BITS Hyderabad said.
The researchers had decided that this device should be portable. Following a detailed discussion with IISER scientist Amitava Das, BITS researchers developed a chemical that would detect the chemical used in making explosives and conducted various stages of experiments with it. Prof. Deepak said that they are willing to give this technology to the army.
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