Biting Cold, Thick Smog Grips Delhi-NCR; AQI Spikes To 'Very Poor' Category, 4 Stations In 'Severe' Range
Icy winds from snowfall in the Himalayas have intensified winter in Delhi-NCR, bringing sharp cold, dense fog, and unusually low temperatures.
Published : December 3, 2025 at 12:28 PM IST
New Delhi: Cold conditions and rising pollution levels have made mornings in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) increasingly harsh. On Wednesday, the city woke up to a spike in the Air Quality Index (AQI) and biting cold, along with dense fog.
A western disturbance and cyclonic circulation over northern India intensified the chill across Delhi-NCR. Snowfall in the Himalayas sent icy winds to the region, and falling temperatures, high humidity, and persistent smog have significantly reduced visibility in many parts of the capital.
Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 6.4°C, which is 3.1°C below the seasonal average. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 23-24°C.
At 8.30 am, relative humidity reached 100 per cent, making the cold feel even sharper. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted shallow to moderate fog and has issued a yellow alert for dense fog and cold wave conditions from December 3 to December 5.
Delhi’s air quality dropped into the 'Very Poor' category, nearing 'severe' as the cold worsens. At 11 am, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported an average AQI of 365. This marks a fresh spike after a temporary improvement over the weekend when strong northwesterly winds briefly dispersed pollutants.
By Wednesday morning, several areas reported highly toxic air. Chandni Chowk had an AQI of 414, one of the worst readings, while RK Puram (413), Nehru Nagar (416), and Rohini (410) were also in the 'Severe' category.
Anand Vihar (396), Ashok Vihar (390), Bawana (394), Vivek Vihar (397), Okhla (386) and Jahangirpuri (397) recorded AQI in the 'Very Poor' range, nearly reaching the 'Severe' category.
Neighbouring NCR cities also faced hazardous pollution. Noida recorded an AQI of 383, Greater Noida 340, Gurugram 274, Ghaziabad 351 and Faridabad 230, all in the 'Poor' to 'Very Poor' categories.
Widespread smog across the region has further reduced visibility and increased respiratory discomfort among residents.
Pollution has steadily risen throughout the week. Delhi’s AQI measured 279 on November 30, 304 on December 1, and 372 on December 2. Now, a thick layer of smog has returned as winter deepens, indicating a worsening trend.
Health experts warn that continued exposure to 'Very Poor' and 'Severe' air quality can cause serious health problems.
Even healthy people may face breathing discomfort, eye and throat irritation, and reduced lung function. Those with asthma, heart disease, or chronic lung conditions are at even higher risk.
Children, the elderly, and pregnant women are the most vulnerable. Doctors recommend limiting outdoor activities during peak pollution, wearing N95 masks, and using indoor air purifiers.
Also Read: