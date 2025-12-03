ETV Bharat / state

Biting Cold, Thick Smog Grips Delhi-NCR; AQI Spikes To 'Very Poor' Category, 4 Stations In 'Severe' Range

Dense fog and severe air pollution have reduced visibility across Delhi-NCR as winter conditions worsen. ( ANI )

New Delhi: Cold conditions and rising pollution levels have made mornings in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) increasingly harsh. On Wednesday, the city woke up to a spike in the Air Quality Index (AQI) and biting cold, along with dense fog.

A western disturbance and cyclonic circulation over northern India intensified the chill across Delhi-NCR. Snowfall in the Himalayas sent icy winds to the region, and falling temperatures, high humidity, and persistent smog have significantly reduced visibility in many parts of the capital.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 6.4°C, which is 3.1°C below the seasonal average. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 23-24°C.

At 8.30 am, relative humidity reached 100 per cent, making the cold feel even sharper. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted shallow to moderate fog and has issued a yellow alert for dense fog and cold wave conditions from December 3 to December 5.

Delhi’s air quality dropped into the 'Very Poor' category, nearing 'severe' as the cold worsens. At 11 am, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported an average AQI of 365. This marks a fresh spike after a temporary improvement over the weekend when strong northwesterly winds briefly dispersed pollutants.

By Wednesday morning, several areas reported highly toxic air. Chandni Chowk had an AQI of 414, one of the worst readings, while RK Puram (413), Nehru Nagar (416), and Rohini (410) were also in the 'Severe' category.

Anand Vihar (396), Ashok Vihar (390), Bawana (394), Vivek Vihar (397), Okhla (386) and Jahangirpuri (397) recorded AQI in the 'Very Poor' range, nearly reaching the 'Severe' category.