ETV Bharat / state

Biting Cold, Frozen Water Bodies: Kashmir Sees 80 Percent Decline In Hydropower Generation In Winter

Consumers from different parts of the valley told ETV Bharat that the power department had resumed the series of “unannounced” power cuts in smart metered areas, while non-metered areas are also going through the same situation.

Srinagar: Electricity crisis, which hits Kashmir during winters, has worsened after fresh snowfall with authorities resorting to frequent power cuts both in metered as well non-metered areas owing to a huge deficit in demand and supply.

Consumers said that the government had promised that there would be no power cuts in smart metered areas, a claim that had fallen flat during the bone-chilling winter.

According to official data accessed by ETV Bharat, the demand for electricity has increased by more than 5 percent in the last 8 years. The power department says that the target has been set to double the total generation by generating 314 MW of additional hydropower through four major projects by 2026. In addition, it has been proposed to increase the generation capacity by 3284 MW under four more projects.

An earthmover clears a road from snow in Kashmir (PTI)

Data further reveal that there has been a decline in power generation in Jammu and Kashmir by about 80 percent. Although the total generation capacity is 1200 MW, at present only 330 to 400 MW of electricity is being generated practically as water bodies freeze during freezing temperatures. On the other hand, the demand for electricity has reached 3737 MW, while the maximum availability has been recorded at only 2460 MW.

An average of 1700 MW of electricity is being supplied in the Kashmir Valley, while during the peak hours, i.e. morning and evening, this demand reaches 1900 to 1950 MW. In case the demand is not met, the department has to cut power by 200 to 250 MW during peak hours.

A man carries milk canisters on a bicycle in Kashmir (AFP)

According to Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited, electricity is being supplied to about 13 lakh consumers, out of which smart meters have been installed for only about 4.5 lakh consumers so far. The remaining consumers are under the traditional billing system and they are also being brought under the purview of smart metering.