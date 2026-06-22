BIT Mesra, IIT Kharagpur Ink MoU To Enhance Research & Academic Collaboration
It will promote initiatives like joint PhD supervision, shared laboratory facilities, intellectual property development and commercialisation, research projects, student and faculty exchanges, and other activities.
Published : June 22, 2026 at 3:52 PM IST
Ranchi: Birla Institute of Technology (BIT) Mesra and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance collaboration in the fields of research, education, and institutional capacity building. This agreement will remain in effect for five years and can be extended further by mutual consent.
Signed by BIT Mesra Vice-Chancellor Professor Indranil Manna and IIT Kharagpur Director Professor Suman Chakraborty, the agreement will promote initiatives like joint PhD supervision, shared laboratory facilities, intellectual property (IP) development and commercialisation, research projects, student and faculty exchanges, and various educational activities.
Professor Raju Poddar, Dean of Research, Innovation, and Entrepreneurship in BIT Mesra; Professor Sudip Das, representative of BIT Mesra VC; Professor Ramkrishna Sen, Dean of Biosciences at IIT Kharagpur; Professor Pabitra Mitra, Department of Computer Science and Engineering; and Professor Arnab Roy from Department of Aerospace Engineering were present on the occasion.
Prof. Manna said the partnership is a significant achievement for the institute, marking a crucial step towards research, innovation, and knowledge-based development. "This collaboration will provide world-class opportunities for students and faculty. It will accelerate research and technological development aligned with national needs, paving the way for effective contributions to sectors linked to the country's priorities," he added.
The MoU facilitates joint guidance for Master's and PhD students, research collaboration at undergraduate and postgraduate levels, student and faculty exchange programs, and summer and winter internships, alongside the preparation of joint research proposals for national and international funding agencies.
Furthermore, both institutes will share research facilities and jointly organise educational activities such as faculty development programs, training programs for officers and staff, seminars, workshops, GIAN courses, and micro-credit courses, he added.
The agreement will allow students of BIT Mesra access to IIT Kharagpur's state-of-the-art research facilities and expert faculty. They will be able to participate in joint research projects, work in IIT Kharagpur's specialised laboratories, and engage with advanced academic programs. Both institutions will also explore the possibility of launching joint integrated M.Tech-PhD programs and dual-degree courses.
Prof Chakraborty said the agreement would foster knowledge exchange, joint research, and capacity building, benefiting both institutions as well as the broader academic community. "The partnership also aligns with the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which encourages inter-institutional collaboration, multidisciplinary research, and innovation," he added.
The institutions will collaborate in areas such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), advanced manufacturing, energy, water resources, climate change, and defence technology — sectors that are directly linked to the economy and development of Eastern India.
To ensure the effective implementation of the MoU, a joint implementation committee comprising representatives from both institutions will be formed to review progress every six months.
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