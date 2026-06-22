ETV Bharat / state

BIT Mesra, IIT Kharagpur Ink MoU To Enhance Research & Academic Collaboration

Reprsentatives of BIT Mesra at IIT Kharagpur during the signing of the MoU. ( ETV Bharat )

Ranchi: Birla Institute of Technology (BIT) Mesra and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance collaboration in the fields of research, education, and institutional capacity building. This agreement will remain in effect for five years and can be extended further by mutual consent.

Signed by BIT Mesra Vice-Chancellor Professor Indranil Manna and IIT Kharagpur Director Professor Suman Chakraborty, the agreement will promote initiatives like joint PhD supervision, shared laboratory facilities, intellectual property (IP) development and commercialisation, research projects, student and faculty exchanges, and various educational activities.

Professor Raju Poddar, Dean of Research, Innovation, and Entrepreneurship in BIT Mesra; Professor Sudip Das, representative of BIT Mesra VC; Professor Ramkrishna Sen, Dean of Biosciences at IIT Kharagpur; Professor Pabitra Mitra, Department of Computer Science and Engineering; and Professor Arnab Roy from Department of Aerospace Engineering were present on the occasion.

Prof. Manna said the partnership is a significant achievement for the institute, marking a crucial step towards research, innovation, and knowledge-based development. "This collaboration will provide world-class opportunities for students and faculty. It will accelerate research and technological development aligned with national needs, paving the way for effective contributions to sectors linked to the country's priorities," he added.

The MoU facilitates joint guidance for Master's and PhD students, research collaboration at undergraduate and postgraduate levels, student and faculty exchange programs, and summer and winter internships, alongside the preparation of joint research proposals for national and international funding agencies.