Bison Electrocuted To Death In Chhattisgarh's Arjuni Forest Range; Poaching Suspected
The animal protected under Schedule 1 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 was found dead by locals in Reserved Forest Cell No 324.
Published : October 27, 2025 at 7:05 PM IST
Balodabazar: A wild bison was found dead after being electrocuted by live wires in the Arjuni Forest Range of Chhattisgarh's Balodabazar. Forest officials suspect it to be a case of poaching given the animal's amputated limbs and head.
The shocking incident has emerged from Bilari village in the Arjuni Range. According to locals, on the morning of October 25th, they smelled a strange odor in the dense forest of the Bilari Range. Upon closer inspection, they discovered a large bison lying dead in Reserved Forest Cell No 324, with visible signs of electric shock on its body.
According to the villagers, the bison's head and legs were lying in different directions. The villagers immediately informed the forest staff of the Arjuni Range. The team arrived at the scene and, upon preliminary investigation, determined that the bison had died after being entangled in live wires installed in the fields to protect crops from wild animals. But the amputation of the limbs raises suspicions that poachers deliberately laid the current to obtain the animal's skin and meat.
Given the seriousness of the incident, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Dhammasheel Ganvir ordered an immediate investigation. The preliminary investigation revealed a lack of vigilance at the field guard level. Consequently, the department has suspended Forest Guard Premchand Dhritlahare with immediate effect under Rule 9 of the Chhattisgarh Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1966.
DFO Dhammasheel Ganvir said that the case is a serious violation of the Wildlife Protection Act. “The department has begun questioning the suspects. Patrols and surveillance are being increased in the surrounding villages. Strict action will be taken against the culprits," he said.
Local sources indicate that poaching gangs have been active in the forests of the Arjuni and Bilari areas for the past few months. These individuals are targeting large wildlife such as wild boars, deer, and now bison using electric wires and electric traps. According to villagers, suspicious activities are often observed at night, but people do not report openly due to fear.
The 'Gaur', or Indian bison, is listed as a protected species under Schedule 1 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. It is considered the pride of Chhattisgarh's dense forests. Bison populations are declining, particularly in the forests of Arjuni, Barnawapara, and Palari.
