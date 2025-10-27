ETV Bharat / state

Bison Electrocuted To Death In Chhattisgarh's Arjuni Forest Range; Poaching Suspected

Balodabazar: A wild bison was found dead after being electrocuted by live wires in the Arjuni Forest Range of Chhattisgarh's Balodabazar. Forest officials suspect it to be a case of poaching given the animal's amputated limbs and head.

The shocking incident has emerged from Bilari village in the Arjuni Range. According to locals, on the morning of October 25th, they smelled a strange odor in the dense forest of the Bilari Range. Upon closer inspection, they discovered a large bison lying dead in Reserved Forest Cell No 324, with visible signs of electric shock on its body.

According to the villagers, the bison's head and legs were lying in different directions. The villagers immediately informed the forest staff of the Arjuni Range. The team arrived at the scene and, upon preliminary investigation, determined that the bison had died after being entangled in live wires installed in the fields to protect crops from wild animals. But the amputation of the limbs raises suspicions that poachers deliberately laid the current to obtain the animal's skin and meat.

Given the seriousness of the incident, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Dhammasheel Ganvir ordered an immediate investigation. The preliminary investigation revealed a lack of vigilance at the field guard level. Consequently, the department has suspended Forest Guard Premchand Dhritlahare with immediate effect under Rule 9 of the Chhattisgarh Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1966.