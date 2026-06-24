Bishwanath Sinha Appointed As New Chief Secretary Of Kerala
Bishwanath Sinha will assume office on June 30 after incumbent Chief Secretary Dr A Jayathilak retires.
Published : June 24, 2026 at 1:03 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: The state cabinet on Wednesday appointed Bishwanath Sinha as the new Chief Secretary of Kerala.
Sinha, a 1992 batch IAS officer, currently serving as the Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department, will succeed Dr A Jayathilak, who retires on June 30.
He is presently the senior most official in Kerala administration. Manoj Joshi, currently on central deputation, and Sanjay Kaushik, serving at the Asian Development Bank, rank above him in seniority. However, with both officers expressing no interest in returning to Kerala, Sinha was chosen for the top post. Although Finance Secretary K R Jyothilal was also considered for the position, the government decided to offer him the opportunity later, considering he has service till 2029.
Born on September 24, 1968, Sinha hails from Bihar. He holds a Master of Arts degree from Delhi University and possesses excellent proficiency in both English and Hindi. He assumed office as the Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department in Thiruvananthapuram on June 28, 2023. After managing the state's most crucial department exceptionally well, he now ascends to the helm of the state administration.
Throughout his career, Sinha has held numerous vital positions in departments such as General Administration and Finance and has proven his administrative mettle in various capacities, including Principal Secretary, Joint Secretary, Resident Commissioner at Kerala House in New Delhi, Secretary, Private Secretary, Director, Deputy Secretary, Chief Vigilance Officer, Managing Director, District Collector, Deputy Inspector General, Under Secretary, and Assistant Collector. He remained one of the most trusted bureaucrats even during the tenures of previous governments.
Sinha's role will now be pivotal in ensuring the swift execution of the government's policy decisions. His vast experience will be highly beneficial in advising the government on administrative matters and ensuring seamless coordination among various departments.
The government order regarding the new Chief Secretary's appointment is expected to be issued before the next cabinet meeting.
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