ETV Bharat / state

Bishwanath Sinha Appointed As New Chief Secretary Of Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: The state cabinet on Wednesday appointed Bishwanath Sinha as the new Chief Secretary of Kerala.

Sinha, a 1992 batch IAS officer, currently serving as the Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department, will succeed Dr A Jayathilak, who retires on June 30.

He is presently the senior most official in Kerala administration. Manoj Joshi, currently on central deputation, and Sanjay Kaushik, serving at the Asian Development Bank, rank above him in seniority. However, with both officers expressing no interest in returning to Kerala, Sinha was chosen for the top post. Although Finance Secretary K R Jyothilal was also considered for the position, the government decided to offer him the opportunity later, considering he has service till 2029.

Born on September 24, 1968, Sinha hails from Bihar. He holds a Master of Arts degree from Delhi University and possesses excellent proficiency in both English and Hindi. He assumed office as the Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department in Thiruvananthapuram on June 28, 2023. After managing the state's most crucial department exceptionally well, he now ascends to the helm of the state administration.