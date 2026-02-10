ETV Bharat / state

Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility For Killing Of Businessman In Delhi's Bawana

New Delhi: A day after a businessman was shot dead by gunmen in the Bawana industrial area here after a chase, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang on Tuesday claimed responsibility for the killing. The claim was made in a social media post, which police said is being verified. Multiple teams have been formed to ascertain the authenticity of the claim and track the assailants, police said.

According to the post made by an account with the username "Randeep Malik Anil Pandit", the killing was executed on behalf of Lawrence Bishnoi, Jitender Gogi Maan, Hashim Baba and Kala Rana gangs. It is alleged that the victim, Vaibhav Gandhi, was "interfering" in the gangs' activities. The post in Hindi and English further said that this incident was a warning that anyone who obstructs their operations would be eliminated without prior notice.

Gandhi, a 35-year-old plastic granules manufacturer, was shot dead on Monday afternoon near his factory in Bawana, police said. The shooting took place around 12.51 pm when he was standing outside his factory with a laptop bag. Preliminary investigation suggests that three motorcycle-borne assailants approached him and attempted to snatch the bag, they said.

"When the victim tried to escape, the assailants chased him for about 40 to 50 metres and fired multiple rounds. One bullet struck him in the chin, causing him to collapse," a senior police officer said.