Biru Valmiki Murder: Two Suspects Killed In Encounter During Searches In Haryana's Karnal
Two main suspects in Biru Valmiki murder were killed in an encounter in Karnal after they allegedly opened fire on a police party
Published : August 7, 2026 at 2:59 PM IST
Karnal: The Haryana Police on Friday claimed that two main suspects in the high-profile Biru Valmiki murder case were killed in an encounter late Thursday night, just 24 hours after the murder.
The encounter took place near a canal in Gogdipur village after the suspects allegedly opened fire on a police team.
“In retaliatory fire, both the suspects were injured and they later succumbed to injuries at Karnal Civil Hospital,” said a police officer.
A doctor at Karnal Civil Hospital told ETV Bharat that both suspects were brought with gunshot injuries and they soon succumbed to their injuries.
The deceased were identified as Harsh from Kala Majra village in Nilokheri and Birbal from Matarwakhedi village in Kaithal district. The were wanted in multiple criminal cases and were main shooters in the August 5 killing of Biru Valmiki.
On Wednesday evening, motorcycle-borne assailants shot dead Valmiki close to a liquor store on Hansi Road. The murder sparked outrage among the Valmiki community, who blocked traffic at Ambedkar Chowk demanding swift action.
Karnal MLA Jagmohan Anand and police officers assured the public that they would expedite the investigation. Five Crime Investigation Agency teams then conducted raids, which led to the encounter.
Following the encounter, Karnal Range Inspector General of Police Ashok Kumar and Superintendent of Police Narendra Bijarnia arrived on the spot to oversee the operation.
“The suspects fired 10 to 12 rounds at the police team. The officers responded with equal firepower, injuring both suspects. Police personnel narrowly escaped injuries,” said IG Kumar. He praised the coordinated efforts of CIA teams from Karnal and Assandh for the successful operation.
Karnal, Haryana: On the exchange of fire between police and two men accused in the Biru Valmiki murder case, IG Karnal Range Ashok Chauhan says, "We received information that two suspects were moving through the area with their faces covered. When our police team tried to… pic.twitter.com/qn278SEhkQ— IANS (@ians_india) August 6, 2026
Kumar also urged the public not to shelter criminals or support them in any manner. “The police are committed to maintaining law and order and will continue taking stringent action against criminals. Our campaign against gangsters, including those operating from abroad, will continue,” he said.
While the police continue their investigation into the case amid the community outrage, the initial probe revealed the killing stemmed from a longstanding rivalry that escalated after a dispute over an Instagram post.
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