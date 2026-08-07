ETV Bharat / state

Biru Valmiki Murder: Two Suspects Killed In Encounter During Searches In Haryana's Karnal

Two suspects killed In police encounter during raid In Haryana's Karnal ( ETV Bharat )

Karnal: The Haryana Police on Friday claimed that two main suspects in the high-profile Biru Valmiki murder case were killed in an encounter late Thursday night, just 24 hours after the murder.

The encounter took place near a canal in Gogdipur village after the suspects allegedly opened fire on a police team.

“In retaliatory fire, both the suspects were injured and they later succumbed to injuries at Karnal Civil Hospital,” said a police officer.

A doctor at Karnal Civil Hospital told ETV Bharat that both suspects were brought with gunshot injuries and they soon succumbed to their injuries.

Two suspects killed In police encounter during raid In Haryana's Karnal (ETV Bharat)

The deceased were identified as Harsh from Kala Majra village in Nilokheri and Birbal from Matarwakhedi village in Kaithal district. The were wanted in multiple criminal cases and were main shooters in the August 5 killing of Biru Valmiki.