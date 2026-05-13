ETV Bharat / state

Birthday Celebration Brings Horror Night, Elderly Couple In Hyderabad Drugged And Robbed By Domestic Staff Gang

Hyderabad: A shocking robbery targeting an elderly couple in Hyderabad has triggered fresh concerns over the verification of domestic workers, especially amid ongoing investigations into the recent murder of a retired IPS officer's wife allegedly linked to a Nepali gang.

On Monday night, Retired professor Muralidhar Mohan (68) and his wife Dr Vijayalakshmi (58), residents of Kaukur Golf Enclave, narrowly escaped with their lives after being attacked, drugged and robbed by a group believed to include their household staff. The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of Jawaharnagar Police Station in Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

According to police, a Nepali couple had been working as domestic help at the residence for some time and had gradually gained the trust of the elderly couple. Investigators said the workers had become familiar with the family's routine and household arrangements over the months.

Police said another woman recently arrived at the house claiming to be a relative of the domestic workers. On Monday night, she reportedly requested permission to celebrate her birthday at the residence. Trusting the workers, the couple agreed. Later, three more individuals arrived claiming to be relatives attending the celebration. The elderly couple even arranged a cake for the occasion.

However, when the couple sat down for dinner, the group allegedly attacked them from behind, tied their hands and threatened them. Terrified, the victims reportedly pleaded with the intruders not to harm them and asked them to take whatever valuables they wanted.

The gang allegedly looted gold ornaments, jewellery and other valuables from the house before mixing sedatives into food and forcing the couple to consume it.