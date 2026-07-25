ETV Bharat / state

Birthday Celebration Ends In Tragedy As Two Teenagers Drown In Chhattisgarh River

Durg: A birthday celebration turned into a tragedy after two teenage boys were swept away by the strong current of the Shivnath River in Chhatagarh Friday evening. Police identified the deceased as 14-year-old Rehan, a resident of Urla. The search for the second child continues.

Earlier when police and SDRF teams learned about the drowning, they arrived at the scene and started a rescue operation. The SDRF team and local divers searched for the children late into the night but had to stop the operation due to darkness. The team resumed the search this morning and recovered the body of one child. The search for the second child is still ongoing.

On Friday evening, a group of seven or eight boys, aged 14 to 15, went to Chhatagarh to celebrate a birthday. After having fun, the friends decided to swim in the river, entering the water one by one. During this time, two of the boys were swept away by the strong current. The other boys managed to get out of the river and asked for help from nearby people.