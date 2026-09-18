Birthday Boy Alongwith His Brother Arrested In Jammu Kashmir For Killing Youth Over Smearing His Face With Cake
Police have arrested two persons in the alleged murder that took place in the Lower Roop Nagar area.
Published : September 18, 2026 at 2:49 PM IST
Jammu: A youth was allegedly murdered by a birthday boy in Jammu for smearing his face with cake prompting police to arrest the accused and his brother in the case.
The birthday was being celebrated on a roadside in the Lower Roop Nagar area. A police team of Janipur Police Station arrested the duo within a few hours of the crime.
Police have arrested Neeraj (alias Anshu) and his brother Reshu for the alleged murder of Pawan Nair (alias Sameer).
A police spokesperson said that on September 17, around 9 PM, the Janipur Police Station received information from the GMC Jammu police post that Pawan was brought to the hospital in an injured condition by his friends, John Sutra, Gaurav Singh, and Sugandh Bhatti. Later the doctors declared him dead as the youth had succumbed to injuries received in a knife attack.
Immediately after the death, a team from the Janipur Police Station arrived at GMC Jammu and initiated an investigation.
According to police, initial inquiries revealed that Neeraj was celebrating his birthday with friends by the roadside and was joined by his brother, Reshu as well as Pawan and his friends.
The police spokesperson added that during the cake-cutting ceremony, Pawan smeared cake on Neeraj's face, leading to an altercation between the two.
After the quarrel between the two, John, Guru, and Sugandh intervened and attempted to defuse the situation. However, Neeraj allegedly became agitated, drew a khukri (curved knife) he was carrying, and struck Pawan on the neck. The youth was immediately rushed to the hospital by his friends in critical condition.
Taking cognisance of the incident, the police have registered an FIR at the Janipur Police Station under Section 103(1) of the BNS and initiated an investigation.
According to the police spokesperson, both the accused Neeraj and his brother Reshu remained in custody at the Janipur Police Station.
“Efforts to recover the khukri used in the crime are underway. The body of the deceased has been shifted to the mortuary for a post-mortem examination, and further investigation into the matter is ongoing,” said police.
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