ETV Bharat / state

Birthday Boy Alongwith His Brother Arrested In Jammu Kashmir For Killing Youth Over Smearing His Face With Cake

Jammu: A youth was allegedly murdered by a birthday boy in Jammu for smearing his face with cake prompting police to arrest the accused and his brother in the case.

The birthday was being celebrated on a roadside in the Lower Roop Nagar area. A police team of Janipur Police Station arrested the duo within a few hours of the crime.

Police have arrested Neeraj (alias Anshu) and his brother Reshu for the alleged murder of Pawan Nair (alias Sameer).

A police spokesperson said that on September 17, around 9 PM, the Janipur Police Station received information from the GMC Jammu police post that Pawan was brought to the hospital in an injured condition by his friends, John Sutra, Gaurav Singh, and Sugandh Bhatti. Later the doctors declared him dead as the youth had succumbed to injuries received in a knife attack.

Immediately after the death, a team from the Janipur Police Station arrived at GMC Jammu and initiated an investigation.

According to police, initial inquiries revealed that Neeraj was celebrating his birthday with friends by the roadside and was joined by his brother, Reshu as well as Pawan and his friends.