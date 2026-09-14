Biryani Shop Owner Arrested In Tirunelveli Over Ganesha Banner
The banner was put up at a ‘Dindigul Kalyana Biryani’ outlet on the Tirunelveli–Tiruchendur main road as part of a Vinayagar Chaturthi biryani offer.
Published : September 14, 2026 at 7:00 PM IST
Tirunelveli: A biryani shop owner near V M Chatram in Tirunelveli has been arrested for allegedly displaying a promotional banner depicting Lord Ganesha cooking chicken biryani.
The banner was put up at a ‘Dindigul Kalyana Biryani’ outlet on the Tirunelveli–Tiruchendur main road as part of a Vinayagar Chaturthi biryani offer. It showed a depiction of Lord Ganesha cooking chicken biryani.
The advertisement drew objections from local residents, with some alleging that the depiction hurt religious sentiments. The banner subsequently circulated on social media, prompting protests and a police complaint.
Police visited the shop on Saturday (September 12) and removed the banner. Officials also warned the shop owner against advertisements that could offend religious sentiments.
Shop Owner Arrested
Selvaraj (42), a resident of Nellai Narasinghanallur, later lodged a complaint at the Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital police station.
In his complaint, Selvaraj alleged that the banner depicting Lord Ganesha preparing biryani was offensive to the Hindu community and sought action against those responsible.
Based on the complaint, police conducted an inquiry and arrested Jayanth (30), son of Murugaiah, who owns the biryani shop, on Sunday (September 13).
The incident has triggered discussion in the area, coming amid a wider trend of using creative depictions of Lord Ganesha in promotional campaigns during Vinayagar Chaturthi.
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