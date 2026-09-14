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Biryani Shop Owner Arrested In Tirunelveli Over Ganesha Banner

The banner was put up at a ‘Dindigul Kalyana Biryani’ outlet on the Tirunelveli–Tiruchendur main road as part of a Vinayagar Chaturthi biryani offer.

LORD GANESHA CHICKEN BIRYANI BANNER DINIDGUL KALYANA BIRYANI OUTLET BIRYANI SOP OWNER JAYANTH ARRESTED PLAINT BY SELVARAJ OF TIRUNELVELI
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 14, 2026 at 7:00 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Tirunelveli: A biryani shop owner near V M Chatram in Tirunelveli has been arrested for allegedly displaying a promotional banner depicting Lord Ganesha cooking chicken biryani.

The banner was put up at a ‘Dindigul Kalyana Biryani’ outlet on the Tirunelveli–Tiruchendur main road as part of a Vinayagar Chaturthi biryani offer. It showed a depiction of Lord Ganesha cooking chicken biryani.

The advertisement drew objections from local residents, with some alleging that the depiction hurt religious sentiments. The banner subsequently circulated on social media, prompting protests and a police complaint.

LORD GANESHA CHICKEN BIRYANI BANNER DINIDGUL KALYANA BIRYANI OUTLET BIRYANI SOP OWNER JAYANTH ARRESTED PLAINT BY SELVARAJ OF TIRUNELVELI
Tamil Nadu Police arrested Jayanth (30), son of Murugaiah, who owns the biryani shop, on Sunday. (ETV Bharat)

Police visited the shop on Saturday (September 12) and removed the banner. Officials also warned the shop owner against advertisements that could offend religious sentiments.

Shop Owner Arrested

Selvaraj (42), a resident of Nellai Narasinghanallur, later lodged a complaint at the Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital police station.

In his complaint, Selvaraj alleged that the banner depicting Lord Ganesha preparing biryani was offensive to the Hindu community and sought action against those responsible.

Based on the complaint, police conducted an inquiry and arrested Jayanth (30), son of Murugaiah, who owns the biryani shop, on Sunday (September 13).

The incident has triggered discussion in the area, coming amid a wider trend of using creative depictions of Lord Ganesha in promotional campaigns during Vinayagar Chaturthi.

Also read

  1. World-Class 'Motor Sports City' Coming Soon To Tamil Nadu: Minister Adhav Arjuna
  2. Lord Ganesha 'Cooking Biryani': Police Remove Controversial Banner In Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli Ahead Of Ganesh Chaturthi

TAGGED:

LORD GANESHA CHICKEN BIRYANI BANNER
DINIDGUL KALYANA BIRYANI OUTLET
BIRYANI SOP OWNER JAYANTH ARRESTED
PLAINT BY SELVARAJ OF TIRUNELVELI
VINAYAGAR CHATURTHI BIRYANI OFFER

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