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Biryani Shop Owner Arrested In Tirunelveli Over Ganesha Banner

Tirunelveli: A biryani shop owner near V M Chatram in Tirunelveli has been arrested for allegedly displaying a promotional banner depicting Lord Ganesha cooking chicken biryani.

The banner was put up at a ‘Dindigul Kalyana Biryani’ outlet on the Tirunelveli–Tiruchendur main road as part of a Vinayagar Chaturthi biryani offer. It showed a depiction of Lord Ganesha cooking chicken biryani.

The advertisement drew objections from local residents, with some alleging that the depiction hurt religious sentiments. The banner subsequently circulated on social media, prompting protests and a police complaint.

Tamil Nadu Police arrested Jayanth (30), son of Murugaiah, who owns the biryani shop, on Sunday. (ETV Bharat)

Police visited the shop on Saturday (September 12) and removed the banner. Officials also warned the shop owner against advertisements that could offend religious sentiments.