Birds Of Nallamala: Nature's Symphony Now At Your Fingertips

To make birdwatching more interactive and informative, forest staff are encouraging the use of the Merlin Bird ID app, developed by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. The app allows users to identify birds in two convenient ways. Firstly, recording a bird’s call, which instantly displays its image and key characteristics and secondly, by clicking a photograph of the bird and uploading it for identification.

Athamakor: The dense forests of Nallamala spread over Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are home to a stunning variety of chirping birds, many of which remain unknown to casual visitors. Tourists walking through these forests often hear unfamiliar calls and are eager to identify the species.

With over 400 bird species inhabiting the Nallamala forests, this tool has become invaluable for visitors and bird enthusiasts. Since the launch of the ecotourism programme in October, tourists have been guided to use the app not only to learn about the local avian species but also to assist authorities in monitoring the arrivals of migratory birds, contributing to ongoing biodiversity research.

According to forest officials, this initiative helps tourists to engage more deeply with nature. “Visitors not only enjoy the beauty and sounds of the forests but also participate in documenting species and understanding their habits,” said a forest staff.

The Nallamala forests known for its rich biodiversity, are emerging as a hotspot for eco-conscious tourism. The combination of natural exploration and technology allows tourists to appreciate the forest’s avian symphony while contributing to its preservation.

From tiny sparrows to rare migratory species, every bird in Nallamala tells a story. With tools like the Merlin Bird app, nature enthusiasts can now listen, learn and identify the fascinating world of birds that thrives in these forests.