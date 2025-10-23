ETV Bharat / state

Birds Of Nallamala: Nature's Symphony Now At Your Fingertips

Merlin Bird ID app helps tourists to identify birds by clicking its photograph or recording its call, which instantly displays its key characteristics.

Birds Of Nallamala: Nature's Symphony Now At Your Fingertips
Nallamala is a haven of rare and migratory birds (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 23, 2025 at 1:22 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Athamakor: The dense forests of Nallamala spread over Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are home to a stunning variety of chirping birds, many of which remain unknown to casual visitors. Tourists walking through these forests often hear unfamiliar calls and are eager to identify the species.

To make birdwatching more interactive and informative, forest staff are encouraging the use of the Merlin Bird ID app, developed by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. The app allows users to identify birds in two convenient ways. Firstly, recording a bird’s call, which instantly displays its image and key characteristics and secondly, by clicking a photograph of the bird and uploading it for identification.

Birds Of Nallamala: Nature's Symphony Now At Your Fingertips
Visitors learning about birds from Merlin Bird ID app (ETV Bharat)

With over 400 bird species inhabiting the Nallamala forests, this tool has become invaluable for visitors and bird enthusiasts. Since the launch of the ecotourism programme in October, tourists have been guided to use the app not only to learn about the local avian species but also to assist authorities in monitoring the arrivals of migratory birds, contributing to ongoing biodiversity research.

According to forest officials, this initiative helps tourists to engage more deeply with nature. “Visitors not only enjoy the beauty and sounds of the forests but also participate in documenting species and understanding their habits,” said a forest staff.

The Nallamala forests known for its rich biodiversity, are emerging as a hotspot for eco-conscious tourism. The combination of natural exploration and technology allows tourists to appreciate the forest’s avian symphony while contributing to its preservation.

From tiny sparrows to rare migratory species, every bird in Nallamala tells a story. With tools like the Merlin Bird app, nature enthusiasts can now listen, learn and identify the fascinating world of birds that thrives in these forests.

Also Read

  1. Rising Number Of Leopards Poses Threat To Human Settlements Near Nallamala Forest Region; Officials Urge Caution
  2. Crossing Countries, Returning With Their Young Ones: Migratory Birds Flock To Nallamala Forests For Breeding

TAGGED:

BIRDS
BIRDS OF NALLAMALA
NALLAMALA FORESTS
APP TO IDENTIFY BIRDS

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Bihar Elections | Ground Report: Karpoori Gave Dignity To Samastipur Where Discontent Over Unemployment And Development Still Runs High

Bihar Elections 2025: Patna’s Bustling Marine Drive Offers Food For Thought On State’s Progress

Pakistan's Implosion And The Munir Moment: Religion, Army And Collapse Of Purpose | Analysis

Interview | 'Never Believed Naxalites Would Surender In Such Large Numbers': Former Chhattisgarh DGP

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.