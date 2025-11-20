ETV Bharat / state

Bird Ringing Returns To Rajasthan's Keoladeo National Park After 35 Years: Everything To Know

Bharatpur: The prestigious bird ringing project has resumed in Keoladeo National Park after 35 years. The practice is set to reveal many mysteries about birds, their flight and their life cycles.

Scientists say they are back in the field to understand how a 6-gram warbler grows to 10 grams by the time it returns, how Rajasthan sparrows fly to Kazakhstan, and what new routes bar-headed geese are now taking from Tibet and Mongolia.

The bird ringing study, being conducted jointly by the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS), a pan-India wildlife research organisation, and the Rajasthan Forest Department, is poised to unravel many such mysteries of the bird world. The historic project has been resumed after obtaining permission from the Central Government and the Chief Wildlife Warden of Rajasthan.

“This is the same tradition that was started by the father of ornithology, Dr Salim Ali, and continued by the BNHS for years,” Manas Singh, Keoladeo Director, said. “The timing and significance of the resumption of this project after a long hiatus are both significant. Because the world is experiencing climate change, bird migration patterns are the first to indicate this change.”

Why is ringing important?

Singh explained that birds are the most accurate indicators of weather, as increasing temperature fluctuations, changing rainfall patterns, and rapid changes in natural habitats have affected their life cycles.

“It’s crucial to know which birds are visiting Bharatpur now. How long are they staying compared to before? What changes are taking place in their weight, health, and migration routes? And most importantly, which species may change their habits in the coming decade?” he said