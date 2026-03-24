ETV Bharat / state

Bird Flu Outbreak: Over 1,000 Chickens Culled In Nagpur's Govt-Run Hatchery

Nagpur: Over 1,000 chickens were culled and 14,000 eggs destroyed following a bird flu outbreak at a government-run hatchery in Maharashtra's Nagpur, officials said.

District collector Vipin Itankar said preventive measures have been initiated to avert any potential future risks. "Preventive measures and administrative actions were set in motion after the laboratory confirmed the presence of the bird flu infection," he added.

Samples from chickens culled in the hatchery located in the Seminary Hills area were sent to the CSIR Laboratory, the ICAR-National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), in Bhopal for testing.

Restrictions have been imposed on events involving animals, including agricultural exhibitions, within a one-kilometre radius of the centre. To prevent the spread of the flu to other birds in the vicinity, a nine-kilometre zone surrounding the centre has been declared a 'surveillance zone'.