Bird Flu Outbreak: Over 1,000 Chickens Culled In Nagpur's Govt-Run Hatchery
Restrictions have been imposed on events involving animals, including agricultural exhibitions, within a one-kilometre radius of the facility. Chicken samples have been sent to ICAR-NIHSAD.
Published : March 24, 2026 at 4:40 PM IST
Nagpur: Over 1,000 chickens were culled and 14,000 eggs destroyed following a bird flu outbreak at a government-run hatchery in Maharashtra's Nagpur, officials said.
District collector Vipin Itankar said preventive measures have been initiated to avert any potential future risks. "Preventive measures and administrative actions were set in motion after the laboratory confirmed the presence of the bird flu infection," he added.
Samples from chickens culled in the hatchery located in the Seminary Hills area were sent to the CSIR Laboratory, the ICAR-National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), in Bhopal for testing.
Restrictions have been imposed on events involving animals, including agricultural exhibitions, within a one-kilometre radius of the centre. To prevent the spread of the flu to other birds in the vicinity, a nine-kilometre zone surrounding the centre has been declared a 'surveillance zone'.
Samples from other birds within this zone will be collected and sent for testing should any suspicion arise, officials said, adding that no cases of bird flu have been detected anywhere other than within the hatchery itself.
As a precaution, one must avoid contact with secretions from birds, disinfect bird feeding utensils daily, avoid touching a dead bird with bare hands, wear gloves when handling raw chicken, use only meat that has been cooked at 100 degrees celsius and avoid consuming raw or partially boiled chicken and eggs.
The district administration has issued an appeal to avoid contact with birds that appear sick or lethargic.
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